LAKE PLACID – In a game that had a little of everything, offense, defense, special teams, the Lake Placid Green Dragons defended their home turf against the Evangelical Christian Sentinels 14-13 to improve to 3-3 on the season.
“This team has the potential of being special this year and for several years in the future,” said Lake Placid Coach Carl White. “We are playing as many as nine freshmen at any given time and we are learning to move forward from mistakes.”
That learning curve came early as the game started with Lake Placid being on offense first and driving into Evangelical Christian territory. The Green Dragons coughed the ball up at the 38 with Evangelical Christian returning the ball to Lake Placid’s 45 yard line.
The Sentinels did not waste time taking advantage of Lake Placid’s miscue, scoring in four plays, the fourth being a 10 yard touchdown pass to take an early 7-0 lead.
Then it became a defensive battle as Lake Placid was force to punt on their next three series and the Sentinels punted, missed a field goal and then made a mistake of their own.
Forced to punt from their own 25 midway through the second quarter, a bad snap got past the Sentinel punter as they ball bounded towards the end zone off of several different players until Lake Placid’s DJ Bullard corralled the ball in endzone for a touchdown to tie the game, 7-7.
With two minutes left in the first half, the Sentinels had the ball at midfield until a tipped pass was intercepted by Bullard and returned to the Sentinels 29. Lake Placid lost the ball three plays on a fumble with a minute left in the half.
The Lake Placid defense stop the Evangelical Christian offense’s bid to add points before the half as time ran out with both teams still tied at seven.
Lake Placid took their first lead of the game in the third quarter on their first offensive possession, capping a 57 yard drive 5 play drive with a hard fought 3 yard touchdown run up the middle by Keveun Mason. With the extra point by Anthony Barajas, the Green Dragons held a 14-7 lead.
Back to defense as both teams punted several times until the Sentinels scored on a 15 yard run in the fourth quarter that highlighted a 43 yard drive in six plays. With 7:26 to play, special teams reared up again as Evangelical Christian missed the extra point to make the score 14-13 in favor of Lake Placid.
With 1:41 left in the game, the Lake Placid defense forced a turnover on downs at the Sentinel 20 yard line. One play later, they gave the ball back to the Sentinels when they lost their third fumble of the game.
The Sentinels ran ten plays, reaching the Lake Placid 15 yard line with 9.5 seconds left in the game and came out to attempt a 32 yard game winning field goal. Clean snap and plenty of distance, the ball sailed just to the right to miss its mark as the Green Dragons came away with the 14-13 win.
Neither offense ran up spectacular numbers as Evangelical Christian total 207 yards, 106 on the ground and 101 in the air.
Lake Placid total 169 yards, mostly on the ground with Mason rushing for 62 yards on 12 carries and Lazavion Brown added 53 yard on 15 carries.
Lake Placid will attempt to go above 500 for the season on the road as they travel to Mulberry on this upcoming Friday to play the Panthers.