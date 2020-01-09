LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons hosted their county rivals the Sebring Blue Streaks Tuesday night. The Blue Streaks rallied late in the game but were unable to pass the Green Dragons and came up short 4-3. This win boosted Lake Placid’s record to 7-1-2 and lowered Sebring’s to 4-7.
“I believe the boys came out flat-footed and there was a lot of lack of communication in the first half,” said Lake Placid Coach Alix Jolicoeur. “They underestimated a team that they beat before. All in all it was a good game. Fortunately, we came out with the win. Sebring got a little more motivation at the end and wanted it more than we did.
“These are the games that we learn from. We had many shots but they just didn’t go in. If you don’t capitalize when you have the opportunity, you give the other team a chance to score. Obi Vega is one of my midfield players who is always on top of the ball and played both ends of the ball and he really stood out to me.”
In the first half the Blue Streaks took an early hit. Sebring goalkeeper, Orion Winchester, took a knee to the eye and left the game. Lake Placid’s Daniel Andino charged down the field and took a shot on goal that soared past the Blue Streaks’ backup goalie, Bobby Cothran, and into the back of the net giving the Green Dragons a 1-0 lead. Cothran made a total of 11 saves for Sebring.
Late in the first half Lake Placid’s Adrian Mojica passed to Andino who rocketed the ball for another Green Dragons goal increasing their lead to 2-0 with 7:55 left in the half.
Sebring answered when Kevin Rodriguez took a long shot from 20-yards out that was out of the reach of Lake Placid’s keeper. The Blue Streaks cut the deficit in half with a score of 2-1.
The Green Dragons expanded their lead in the second half when Mojica took a shot from the left side of the goal and found the back-right side of the net putting Lake Placid up 3-1. Mojica added another goal a short time later to increase Lake Placid’s lead to 4-1.
The Blue Streaks rallied late in the second half. Sebring got a free kick that Alan Arceo crossed to Vinay Krishnadas who launched the ball into the goal cutting the deficit in half once again to 4-2.
Sebring kept the momentum going and Arceo charged down the field and took a shot on goal that was blocked by Lake Placid’s keeper. Arceo took advantage and found the net bringing the Blue Streaks within a point with a score of 4-3. Arceo led the Blue Streaks with four shots on goal and two assists.
“We lost but I feel good,” said Sebring Coach James Ashley. “We ended strong and I think we played hard all night long. We caught Lake Placid at the end. We were down 4-1 and battled back to get two goals. I am proud that we hung in there. We have been inching closer to them each time we play. Last year we lost 6-1, earlier this year we lost 5-1 and now we lost 4-3. We are inching closer and improving every time we play them.
“That is our goal to get better each game. We have some players stepping up and getting confidence. This is a team sport and once we start playing to our potential, we will be tough to beat. I love Lake Placid, I coached here for four years, I know all the kids on the team but I want to beat them. We wish Lake Placid the best this year and we hope they take care of their district tournament. We are just striving to be the best we can be when it comes to district play. ”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons held on for the victory with a final score of 4-3. The Green Dragons host the Frostproof Bulldogs tonight at 8 p.m. The Sebring Blue Streaks are on the road tonight to take on the LaBelle Cowboys at 7:30 p.m.