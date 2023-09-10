DAVIE — Back on track.
Lake Placid football (1-1) downed the Nova Titans 22-18 for its first win of the season. The Green Dragons survived a late-game rally by Nova to pull out the victory and it has this small squad tasting the fruits of its labor.
“Everybody’s coming together, they’ve been pushing hard and they’ve been working hard,” Coach Brandon Ludwig said.
Ludwig mentioned after last week’s 35-0 loss to Cypress Lake that the team turned the intensity up in practice and put in the time to clean up the mistakes they made on Sept. 1. He said Dragons can’t beat Dragons.
DJ Bullard was a huge part of his team’s offense with two touchdowns. One came on a skinny post with a defender draped on him that helped give Lake Placid the lead in the second quarter.
The junior came through again for his team with a huge catch and run from around midfield in the third quarter as extended his team’s lead to 16-6 with another successful two-point conversion following the score.
“He’s had it in him the whole time,” Ludwig said. “And look what happens when we give our quarterback time (and) when we do all the right things in the backfield. DJ is an absolute playmaker, and it shows.”
The Green Dragons also seemed to figure it out in the trenches with EJ Williams and AJ Felton. That worked well enough to set up effective play action for quarterback August Stivender.
Lake Placid’s defense also came to play as Monterrius Williams, EJ Williams and James Zarrella all recorded interceptions to keep the Nova offense off the field. However it wasn’t without its problems as Nova tried to mount a furious rally late in the game.
The first issues came on a big catch and run to set up a Titan touchdown to pull them within 10 points. Then the Green Dragons botched a handoff – which Nova recovered. The Titans promptly scored on another deep ball to make it 22-18 with about eight minutes to go.
Lake Placid’s offense did its best to run clock after that but it would be up to the defense to get the stop. First it forced incompletions on 3rd-and-17 and 4th-and-17 for a turnover on downs. But a sideline warning with under 40 seconds to go during Lake Placid’s next possession allowed Nova to get the ball back.
With 25 seconds left, Ludwig’s defense needed to bow its neck one more time for the win. It forced an incompletion on first down so it wasn’t out of the woods yet. But on second down that’s when the defense stood tall, sacking the Nova quarterback. With no timeouts Nova didn’t have enough time to get lined up and run one more play.
Ludwig couldn’t have been more tight for that fourth quarter but he said the win was a testament to what can happen when teams don’t beat themselves. He got his team to buy into what they want to accomplish this season and this win is an example of that paying off. But there’s still plenty of work to do. That doesn’t extinguish the confidence Ludwig has.
“On Friday nights, it’s always up and down,” he said. “But of course in my heart, I believe that we can win every single game when we suit up for it. If our kids play to the best of their abilities (and) we play mistake free football there’s not a doubt in my mind that we can win every single game we play.”