LAKE PLACID — A really impressive performance helped send a handful of seniors out as winners in their final home game.
Lake Placid’s varsity boys soccer team (3-5-3) earned a 2-0 victory over the Hardee Wildcats (4-4-1) Tuesday night. The win came in the team’s first match coming back from Winter break. It also snapped a five-game winless streak that featured four losses and a tie dating back to a 3-2 loss to Hardee on Dec. 6.
Head Coach Alix Jolicoeur was proud of how his team played, especially with it being the Green Dragons’ and their seniors’ last home game of the regular season. It was a really long break between games so it was great to see how the team played.
But it was underclassmen who came through for Lake Placid. A second half goal by sophomore Seth Troutman was the main difference on the scoreboard. Freshman Aaron Mojica added one as well but in the waning seconds of the contest. Jolicoeur said those two stepping up is just indicative of how important being a team is.
Troutman’s goal was the result of excellent play on a corner kick.
He received the pass on a tap from the corner. He passed in and quickly got a pass back to get around a defender. From there he ripped a shot into the net from the left side for a goal. An “amazing goal” Jolicoeur called it. He could tell Troutman was doubting the ball a little bit, but he still took the shot.
The best part of the night was how the Lake Placid defense stepped up. It played hard for the team’s first shutout of the season.
“I will tell you what, the defense played amazingly well,” Jolicoeur said. “They were able to sustain that pressure that was coming toward us from the Hardee players and everything. So, kudos to the defenders.”
Pivotal to that clean sheet was goalkeeper Eliazar Palacios. He found himself in-goal due to the Green Dragons being down a winger. Thus, Ryan Hutzenlaub was placed out in the field leading to Palacios filling in for him. The junior’s quickness and ability to read the game proved integral. There were several times he was one-on-one with attacking players and either made the save or disrupted enough to get help from defenders.
Now, with their home schedule done, the Green Dragons have two games left in the season on the road. One was against Clewiston Thursday evening and the regular season finale takes place at Sebring Friday night.
“I’m feeling good,” Jolicoeur said. “With a win like this, you always feel good, although we’re going to be in another team’s territory…we feel very confident we can close out the season on the plus side.”