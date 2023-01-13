LAKE PLACID — A really impressive performance helped send a handful of seniors out as winners in their final home game.

Lake Placid’s varsity boys soccer team (3-5-3) earned a 2-0 victory over the Hardee Wildcats (4-4-1) Tuesday night. The win came in the team’s first match coming back from Winter break. It also snapped a five-game winless streak that featured four losses and a tie dating back to a 3-2 loss to Hardee on Dec. 6.

