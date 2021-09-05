Lake Placid was not subject to much Southern hospitality on the gridiron in Georgia.
The Green Dragons, down over 10 players due to COVID, were blasted by the Thomas County Central (TCC) Yellow Jackets 50-6 on Friday night. They couldn’t muster much on offense and couldn’t get TCC off the field all night as the Green Dragons toughed out the game with such a limited roster at their disposal.
Though there weren’t many positive things that happened during the game. Head Coach Carl White found some positivity in the fact that, though shorthanded, a lot of young players had the opportunity to play.
“You can see that’s the benefit right now,” White said. “They’re getting a lot of ticks and meaningful ticks not just where you’re getting killed or you’re blowing somebody out, they’re getting meaningful minutes. That’s a positive.”
Lake Placid got an interception on the first TCC drive of the game thanks to Weston Howard. He stepped in front of the opposing receiver to pick off the pass from quarterback Sam Brown and took it all the way down to the two yard-line. Elijah McGahee punched it in on second and goal and the Green Dragons led 6-0 early on.
But not many good things happened for them after that.
Thomas County Central got a great kick return to put the ball on Lake Placid’s 40. Brown wove through the Green Dragon defense on a keeper on the drive’s first play from scrimmage for a touchdown. The extra point made it 7-6.
White’s squad responded with a big kick return. However, a sack followed by a negative gain on second down and a pressure-forced incompletion from Wyatt Hines on third led to a three and out. Etiel Palacios’s punt ended up blocked and gave Thomas County the ball on the Green Dragons’ 25.
Several plays later a touchdown from Brown to a receiver in the corner of the end zone plus an extra point made it 14-6.
The Green Dragons saw more negative yardage the next series. A loss of one on a hand off followed by a three-yard loss on a sweep. After a delay of game penalty, Hines had the pass rush in his face again and couldn’t complete his attempt on third and 19.
Disaster soon struck again. The Green Dragons saw another Palacios punt blocked. That made it Yellow Jacket ball inside the 10. TCC took advantage off an 8-yard touchdown scamper by Trey Brenton. Another PAT gave the Yellow Jackets a 21-6 lead.
Keveun Mason posted another good kickoff return and got the ball to the 44 yard-line. After another fruitless possession, this time losing eight yards in three plays, the Green Dragons finally got a punt off. Unfortunately, the coverage team couldn’t stop TCC’s return man until Lake Placid’s 18.
Mason was a bright spot for the Green Dragons on Friday. One of White’s “six quarter guys” who plays on varsity and junior varsity, the freshman was able to set up drives with great field position a couple of times on runs.
White hopes he can get young players like Mason’s feet wet enough to be consistent contributors. They’re quite talented in White’s eyes, but just a little too young to be out there on a regular basis.
The night continued to get worse. TCC made it 28-6 on an extra point that followed a highlight reel touchdown catch where the receiver caught the ball lying on his back.
The Green Dragons were able to get out of the first quarter without any further scoring allowed. But the offensive struggles continued in the quarter’s final 40 seconds.
A procedural penalty moved them back 5 yards and a botched snap made the distance even longer. Lake Placid decided to eat the losses and head into the second quarter.
However, history repeated itself. A second mis-snapped ball lost Lake Placid more yardage making it 3rd and 26 from its 10. A hand off to McGahee went nowhere leading to 4th and 27.
Palacios punted out of the end zone and good coverage had the Yellow Jackets with the ball on the 48 in the young moments of the second quarter.
But Lake Placid just couldn’t stop them. A couple of hand offs and a pass to Thomas County’s Tyler Floyd put the ball in the end zone again to make 35-6 following the point after.
Lake Placid finally saw positive yardage on an 11-yard run by McGahee on the first play of the next drive. But that success was promptly met with a failure as another run lost yards, the next one went for no gain and the Green Dragons lost five more on a run by Braden Million. Palacios couldn’t get his hands on the snap this time for a punt on 4th and 17.
The ball bounded into the end zone where Palacios fell on it for a safety in Thomas County Central’s favor for a 37-6 advantage.
A seventeen-yard dash on a jet sweep followed by an eight-yard scamper were the first two plays from scrimmage for TCC. The Yellow Jackets scored the next play.
Despite having the play covered, Thomas County Central’s Quincy Clark went up and took the ball away between two Lake Placid defenders for the score. TCC now led 44-6 with five minutes left in the first half.
At this point, subs trickled their way into the game. The Yellow Jackets already switched out its starting quarterback. Carl White went with Weston Howard at quarterback in order to spell Hines who, according to White, is dealing with a sprained knee. Lake Placid still ended up three and out.
Thomas County Central had a punt return touchdown brought back on a holding penalty. The Yellow Jackets went on to run out the rest of the first half clock as an undermanned Lake Placid trailed 44-6.
The second half kicked off with a running clock for its entirety.
Thomas County Central put the ball in the end zone one last time thanks to 60 yards of total offense from Anthony Green. The touchdown made it 50-6 and Lake Placid showed a glimmer as it blocked the ensuing extra point.
The rest of the half continued to tick off the scoreboard as subs dominated the final moments of the ballgame. Lake Placid, riding Mason and Howard eventually ran out the rest of the fourth quarter and brought the game to its conclusion.
White does not want that rough night to define his team’s season. There season doesn’t end at week two.
“The Georgia trip was not the highlight of our season,” White said. “We told the players that as well. That’s not the highlight. There’s a big picture here. Because we got a good football team. I know it’s hard to see after what you saw last night. But as we get everybody back, we’re going to be hard to beat. And I’m a firm believer in that. Again, if we could just weather this little storm and the storm is almost over…this hockey power play should be over like we should be finally full strength again.”
Lake Placid is on the road for its third game next week against Cocoa Beach to finish out this three-game road stretch to begin the season. The Green Dragons hope to get a majority of their players back from tracing and look to get the team’s win of the year that night.
The Minutemen were shutout 14-0 by Melbourne Central Catholic on Friday. White believes they’re a lot like his team. Both teams are looking and fighting to get their first win of the season.
“It’s a great opportunity for our kids to come out and compete and show the community what we’re about,” White said. “Just to prove to them these first couple weeks it is what it is; it’s an anomaly. It’s not who we are. And we’ll get better over the course of the year but I’ve got an itching suspicion you’re going to see a hungry group coming out on Monday.”