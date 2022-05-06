LAKE PLACID — A young group of players showed great resilience Wednesday night. But a senior helped make a big difference.
Lake Placid varsity softball (12-14) advanced to the final round of the Class 3A-District 10 tournament with a 10-6 win over the newly formed Davenport Broncos (13-5). The Green Dragons pulled through after the Broncos grabbed a 5-2 lead off a huge third inning.
Lake Placid’s Coach Gus Diez said the team played with energy throughout and it knew how big of a game Wednesday night was.
“They just kept on getting scrappy,” he said postgame. “They knew that we were down three runs at one point and they knew that we’re not going to lay down. And with the young team that I have, it’s pretty impressive.”
Lake Placid struck first early. Second baseman Emily Tharp slapped a leadoff single into center field then moved to second as starting pitcher Kaedince Ruelas reached on an error. Tharp scored on a fly out from catcher Layla Davis for the 1-0 lead.
Green Dragons’ pitcher, Ruelas, picked up two strikeouts in the first and continued keeping Davenport hitters off-balance in the second. The freshman forced weak contact from all three hitters she faced for her second straight hitless inning.
Lake Placid’s Kaylee Underwood led the bottom off with a fly out. Then Jenna Gutierrez and Lilly Canevari laced a pair of singles. Gutierrez went first to third on Canevari’s with the third baseman moving to second on the throw to third.
Jillian Garduno scored Gutierrez on a sacrifice fly to center field on an 0-2 pitch. Through the first two innings, Lake Placid held a 2-0 lead.
Then came the Broncos’ big inning. Ruelas struck out her first batter but walked the next after getting up 1-2 then allowed a single from the nine-hole hitter. She forced a fly out to the leadoff batter but it took her awhile to grab that final out afterward.
A bloop single into center field scored one run. An error at third base on a throw from Davis to Canevari allowed the game-tying run to score. Davenport’s pitcher ripped a double into the left field corner to score the go-ahead run.
After a single loaded the bases, another rocket RBI double, this time to the center field fence, scored two more runners. But the next at-bat Canevari made a diving play on a pop up in foul territory to end the inning.
Green Dragons’ Tharp took over in the circle for Ruelas in the fourth as the two switched positions. She immediately ran into trouble as she allowed a leadoff single and hit two batters to load the bases.
The freshman beared down though. She first forced a pop up to Jillian Garduno at short. The Lake Placid shortstop later connected with Davis on a ground ball for a force out at home. Canevari came in clutch again on a reaching catch on a soft line drive to end the frame.
Lake Placid’s Natalie Velozo started off the bottom of the fifth in a big way as she utilized her speed for a leadoff triple. Diez said it’s huge to have her back after she split time with other sports in the spring. She finished 2-for-2 with a triple and a double.
An Underwood single brought her home. After Gutierrez walked, a double steal placed both runners in scoring position.
Canevari brought in Underwood on a ground ball to left field. During Garduno’s at-bat, the Lake Placid third baseman swiped second. Garduno smacked a single up the middle which scored Gutierrez easily to tie the game at 5-5.
But Canevari wanted to come home too. She blew through her stop sign at third and raced home. She crossed the plate just beating the throw and gave her team a 6-5 advantage. It was the final of big plays Canevari made to facilitate the comeback.
“She’s tough as nails, she’s just tough,” Diez said. “She will give up everything and she’ll run through a fence if I ask her to. She’s just 100% all the time. It’s hard to slow her down.”
A sacrifice fly from Tharp made it 7-5 before a fly out and a ground out concluded the rally. Madisyn Garduno then made it 8-5 the next inning as she reached all the way to third on an error then scored on a passed ball.
The Broncos worked a run back thanks to a two-out rally where Tharp gave up a single, hit a batter then walked two straight as the lead narrowed to 8-6. But the Green Dragons pulled away with a rally of their own.
Lake Placid’s Ruelas scored Tharp on an RBI single while Madisyn Garduno notched a baseknock to bring home Ruelas later on as Lake Placid led 10-6 heading into the seventh. Tharp put it away from there as she worked around a pair of singles to secure the win for Lake Placid.
The Green Dragons moved on to the Class 3A-District 10 Championship on Thursday night for the third meeting this season with the Frostproof Bulldogs. Results were unavailable as of press time. Please see Saturday’s edition of the Highlands News-Sun for full story.
Hardee 10, Sebring 2
Meanwhile, over in Wauchula, Sebring (8-10) lost 10-2 to the Hardee Wildcats (18-4) in the Class 4A-District 12 semifinal.
The Wildcats scored in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings to build their lead. They took the lead with a two-run second then blew it open with a four-run third and a three-run fourth.
Sebring struggled itself in the scoring department as it couldn’t capitalize with runners on base in multiple innings.
The Blue Streaks scored one run in the fourth and seventh innings. Paige Benton drove in the run in the fourth with an RBI single following a Jewelissa Delgado triple. Tera Lynn Price brought home Morgan Durrance in the seventh on a single for the second run.
Hardee scored all 10 runs against Sebring starter Marissa Wilkinson who gave up 14 hits and walked five batters while striking out three in five innings. Price relieved her and pitched one scoreless inning with a strikeout.
With this loss the Sebring Blue Streaks season comes to an end.