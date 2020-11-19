LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons rallied to victory Friday night against the DeSoto Bulldogs, 3-2. Lake Placid came to life in the second half after struggling early against the Bulldogs. This win raises the Green Dragons record to 4-0.
“It was a well fought game,” said Lake Placid Coach Alix Jolicoeur. “DeSoto has improved and they came out to play. It was a very physical game and at the end (Adrian) Mojica scored the winning goal. There are some things we need to work on, I don’t think we played to our potential. We will take a ‘W’ anytime. It was a collective effort tonight. We are going work on communication and passing the ball around. Our goalie is a freshman but had a good game and still has some things to work on.”
The Bulldogs took the lead in the first half with a goal by Alejandro Garcia that slipped by Lake Placid’s keeper, Eliazar Palacios, to put DeSoto up 1-0 with 19:50 left in the first half. DeSoto was able to hold on to the lead going into halftime.
At the start of the second half, Lake Placid tied the game when Max Troutman charged down field and passed the ball to Edson Becerra who found the back of the net to even the game at 1 with 35:45 left in the game.
DeSoto reclaimed the lead, the Bulldogs received a penalty kick that Emmanuel Barajas rocketed past Palacios who dove in attempt to make the block. The Bulldogs were up 2-1 with 23:45 on the clock.
The Green Dragons received a penalty kick of their own shortly after. Adrian Mojica kicked the penalty shot for Lake Placid and DeSoto’s keeper, Carlos Diaz, blocked the ball but due to Diaz being off the line, the Green Dragons got another shot which Mojica launched into the goal to tie the game at 2.
Time was running out and the Green Dragons and Bulldogs were tied at 2 with less than two minutes left in the game. Lake Placid was deep in Bulldogs territory when Mojica saw an opening and headed the ball past the Bulldogs keeper to give Lake Placid’s 3-2.
“I think we played alright in the first half but when we were down we really picked up,” said Adrian Mojica. “We were able to finish and work together. We all pushed in the second half and no one let down. It felt good to help my team get the win tonight. I think our team is good and I’m impressed. My goal is to win districts and make it to regionals.”
The DeSoto Bulldogs were unable to answer and the Lake Placid Green Dragons remain undefeated with a final score of 3-2. The Green Dragons will be back in action and hope to keep their winning streaks going Friday night when they host the Lake Wales Highlanders starting at 7:30 p.m.