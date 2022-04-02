LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons have put together back to back thrilling come from behind wins over the Desoto Bulldogs (7-6) to improve their record to 6-9 on the season.
On Tuesday night in Lake Placid, the Green Dragons overcame a 5-1 deficit in the late innings to score two runs in each the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game at five after seven innings. Desoto scored once in the top of the eighth to take a 6-5 lead.
Lake Placid posted two more runs in the bottom of the eighth to win the game 7-6.
On Thursday night, similar theatrics took place as Lake Placid’s Holden Martin would outlast Desoto’s Corbin Gilmore for a 3-2 complete game win as they locked horns in a pitchers duel.
Desoto took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Aiden Roe doubled in a run to give the Bulldogs the lead.
The Bulldogs increased their lead in the top of the fifth as a two out single by Will Joens into center, a walk to Lane Fullerton was followed by a bloop single into right field by Austin Evans that drove in Joens to put DeSoto up 2-0.
Lake Placid responded in the bottom of the fifth by manufacturing a run after James Swafford was awarded first after being hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. With Swafford on second and two outs, Jake Morgan hit a clutch two out single into center field to drive in Swafford and make the score 2-1.
Martin continued to roll in the sixth and seventh innings on the mound for the Green Dragons, giving up no runs on one hit and the defense rolled a 1-4-3 double play in the seventh and Lake Placid went into the bottom of the seventh trailing the Bulldogs 2-1.
Nearing pitch count limits, hitting the leadoff batter, Diamian Brown and giving up a single to Swafford, Gilmore was removed from the game for a relief pitcher.
A bunt single by Landon Goodwin that was perfectly placed between the pitcher and the third baseman gave the Green Dragons loaded bases with no outs.
Donovan Lusby ended the game with a single into center field that easily plated Alen Torres, who was pitch running for Brown and with a close play at the plate on a call that could go either way, Swafford squeaked in for the safe call at home plate to win the game for the Green Dragons, 3-2.
Lusby and Goodwin led the Green Dragons with two hits each with Lusby driving in two runs to include the game winner. Martin threw a complete game as he sprinkled out four hits and gave up two run while striking out two.
Weather permitting, the Green Dragons will finish the trilogy of games this week with Lake Placid traveling to DeSoto before starting next week at home on Monday as they host Discovery with a 7 p.m. start time.