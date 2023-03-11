AVON PARK – Two fourth quarter touchdowns by the Lake Placid Green Dragons Flag Football team (1-3) led to an 18-13 win over the Avon Park Red Devils (0-3) at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park.
Lake Placid took a first quarter lead of 6-0 when quarterback Cheney Brady connected with Haley Barajas for a 25 yard touchdown pass.
The Red Devils tied the game in the second quarter on a 15 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Skyler Navarro to Sydnee Scully.
Avon Park took the lead with seconds left in the first half as the tandem of Navarro and Scully struck for a second time, this being a 25 yard touchdown pass and the one point conversion gave Avon Park a 13-6 lead going into the intermission.
When asked about halftime adjustments they made, Lake Placid Head Coach Jason Holden remarked that they have struggled all season with their safeties staying back and getting beat.
“That was a big thing,” said Holden. “We got beat a couple of times early, then they got into position, but not making the plays, their girls wanted it more. In the second half we got a little more aggressive on those deep balls.”
The result was they negated the big arm of the Avon Park quarterback and pitched a second half shutout.
The problem was Avon Park did not allow Lake Placid to score in the third quarter and the Red Devils held a 13-6 lead going into the fourth.
Lake Placid scored with 8:08 left in the game on a ten yard pass from Brady to Barajas, their second of the game, but failed in the conversion as they continued to trail the Red Devils 13-12.
Lake Placid took the lead with 1:44 left in the game on Brady’s third touchdown pass and Barajas’s third touchdown catch to take the lead and the win, 18-13.
Avon Park Head Coach John Merlo noted the second half is the same thing that they have been doing all year long.
“Athletically, we are better than most the teams we play,” added Merlo. “One mistake here, a penalty there, it is not anything the other team is doing differently, it’s just us making mistakes and costing us in the end.”
Merlo also noted that they have a quarterback that can throw deep and receivers that can catch, though he added he wants her to look for the shorter passes.
“We have to look at throwing the underneath stuff a little more and that is something we have been working on.”
Avon Park next plays on Thursday, March 23 against the 4-0 Okeechobee Brahmans in Okeechobee.
Lake Placid will be at Sebring on Tuesday, March 21 to play the Blue Streaks (3-2) and beat the Green Dragons 6-0 earlier this season.