AVON PARK – Two fourth quarter touchdowns by the Lake Placid Green Dragons Flag Football team (1-3) led to an 18-13 win over the Avon Park Red Devils (0-3) at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park.

Lake Placid took a first quarter lead of 6-0 when quarterback Cheney Brady connected with Haley Barajas for a 25 yard touchdown pass.

