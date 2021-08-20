LAKE PLACID — With a young roster, the Lake Placid High School football team is chasing its first winning season since Andy Judah coached the team in 2018.
Coach Carl White is quite excited about his team this year considering how many young players it has. The team has just six or so seniors on a 60-man roster, but he doesn’t see that as a disadvantage. It gives the Green Dragons the chance to really set their culture the way it should be.
“It allows us all just to reset, relax and make this thing exactly what it should be,” White said. “Lake Placid can be a super, super special place, but our culture needs to be right, our team needs to be right and we need to be focused on the same thing.”
Last season didn’t go so well for Lake Placid as the Green Dragons went 2-7 with three straight losses, including a one-score loss to Avon Park at home, to close out the 2020 season.
According to White, Lake Placid’s never shied way from being what he calls “athletically equal” to the other teams since his time started there back in 2019. The mental aspect of the game has always been the key that can get the Green Dragons over the hump.
The coaching staff spent a majority of its focus on putting the team’s players in situations where the players are mentally taxed. That way they can respond the right way when they’re in similar situations during the season. Not to mention they’ve been able to develop some good leadership for the squad.
“I feel like if we were a little bit mentally tougher last year, instead of 2-7 maybe we’re at 5-5,” White said. “We’re trying to make sure we don’t have that hiccup again with this group. So, mentally, we’re going to be a lot tougher and we’re going to be able to respond the right way. I think that’s going be the outlier for us this year.”
White knows tough things will come this team’s way and he hopes the staff has prepared the players well enough for it.
Lake Placid will need to be mentally tough because after their preseason home opener against DeSoto the Green Dragons are on the road for the first three weeks of the season with trips to Lake Region, Thomas County Central in Thomasville, Georgia and Cocoa Beach.
“I think our squad is up for it,” said White. “But we just got to grow our kids up really, really quick. We don’t have the luxury of waiting, because we play some good teams up front. So, we got to get them ready to go and that’s on us as coaches to make sure that happens.”
White considers the strength of this team to be the offensive line. It’s the oldest position group on the team. But the Green Dragons will have to manage with a lack of depth at the skill positions like wide receiver and the secondary.
White likes the young players they have at the positions but the coaching staff will have to develop them and get them better before the season or as it goes on. He is quite confident in the varsity team’s starting quarterback in junior Wyatt Hines from Moore Haven. Not only is he playing quarterback, he’ll turn around to play defensive end and outside linebacker.
Coach White isn’t trying to put too much pressure on him. As long as he manages the game, let’s the skilled players of Lake Placid do what they do and he doesn’t turn the ball then everything will be just fine.
White also knows there is a bit of a concern in the back of the staff’s mind playing him at defensive end knowing he’s QB1, but it’s just one of those things where they have to do what’s best for the team.
“We can’t go out there not playing kids where they’re going to best help our team afraid that somebody’s going to get hurt,” explained White. “Because if that’s the case, then we’re all going to be playing a little hesitant. I think our calls will be a little hesitant and I think we just have to pin our ears back and go play. Our theme this year on defense is ‘Hit, run, have fun’ and that’s what you’re going to see, our guys are going to pin their ears back, fly around and they’re going to hit somebody in the mouth.”
If Hines does go down, the staff has backup Lazavion Brown. However, Hines might be too much of a competitor to even let the coaches keep him from going all out on defense if he stays healthy.
“I don’t think we could try to tell him to back it off a little bit, but I don’t think we could get that out of him if we wanted to,” White said. “That’s just who he is and he makes our defense a whole lot better.”
The Green Dragons are also in a new classification and region for 2021. In 2020, they moved to Class 4A-Region 4 after being in Class 4A-Region 3 from 2017 through 2019. Now Lake Placid finds itself in Class 3A-Region 2 this year.
Region 3 features local teams like Avon Park and Frostproof but also the likes of Lakeland Christian, The First Academy (Orlando), Trinity Prep (Winter Park), Windermere Prep, Benjamin High School (Palm Beach Gardens), Cornerstone Charter Academy (Belle Isle) and Melbourne Central Catholic.
Lake Placid only plays one of those mentioned teams in its cross-county rival Avon Park. The Green Dragons’ head man isn’t too concerned with the new classification anyway.
In White’s mind, the only thing his team needs to worry about is taking care of itself. For him, its all about Lake Placid. How the team plays its next play, how it goes about its business and how it prepares each week.
“We take care of those things, I promise our kids are going to like what they see on that scoreboard at the end of the day,” stated White. “That’s kind of the way and the approach we took. We can’t control the RPI (Ratings Power Index) system. We can’t control the win percentage of another team, but we can control Lake Placid and how we go about our business.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons will host the DeSoto Bulldogs tonight at Roger Scarborough Memorial Stadium with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.