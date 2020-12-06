LAKE PLACID – It was a slippery battle Friday night when the Lake Placid Green Dragons hosted their cross-county rivals, the Avon Park Red Devils. Physical and fast-paced from start to finish, topped off by rainy conditions, Lake Placid and Avon Park ended in a tie at 2-2. The Green Dragons now have a record of 5-0-3 and the Red Devils’ are 1-3-1.
“It was close and Avon Park played with a little bit more intensity than us,” said Lake Placid Coach Alix Jolicoeur. “We were playing flat-footed. Avon Park is a very good team, I noticed last year that they were determined and progressing. It was a good game. We had opportunities to score but didn’t and that is the name of the game.”
The Red Devils made their first goal midway through the first half when Bryan Sanchez-Guzman broke away and charged down field to take a long shot from nearly midfield. Lake Placid’s goalie, Eliazar Palacios, dove in attempt to block the ball found the back of the net putting Avon Park up 1-0 with 17:15 left in the first half.
With time winding down the Green Dragons evened the playing field. Lake Placid’s Daniel Andino made a pass to Edwin Reyes who rocketed the ball past Avon Park’s diving keeper, Wesley Hair, bringing the score to 1-1 with 5:20 left in the half.
Less than a minute later, Andino charged down the left side and Avon Park’s goalkeeper came out to grab the ball but Andino launched the ball into the back right corner of the net giving the Green Dragons a 2-1 lead with 4:30 on the clock. Lake Placid held on to to their 2-1 lead going into halftime.
Late in the second half, Avon Park evened the score when Sanchez-Guzman went head-to-head with Lake Placid’s keeper during a penalty kick. Sanchez-Guzman sent the ball sailing past Palacios, who dove in attempt to make the save, making the score 2-2.
“I am pretty pleased with the results,” said Avon Park Coach Joshua Virkler. “We have come down to Lake Placid a few times and were beaten badly. I think they knew this year, the way we have been training and playing early in the early season, that we could get a better result. We played really strong and did everything we wanted to do in this game.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons made a total of nine shots on goal while Avon Park made four. Lake Placid’s Palacios made two saves and allowed two goals while Avon Park’s Hair made seven saves and allowed two goals.
“I am really pleased with our keeper, Wesley Hair, who kept us in the game at several points and our senior captain, Kaleb Ramos, had the best game he has ever had,” added Virkler. “He was all over the place and took responsibility. It was largely about mentality and I told them we have to keep disciplined and the guys executed the game plan. To get a 2-2 tie against a team with the quality of Lake Placid and who has historically beaten us is big.”
Neither team was able to find an opening to score in the last minutes of the game and it ended in a tie with a final score of 2-2. The Lake Placid Green Dragons will host the Discovery Spartans on Monday. The Avon Park Red Devils will be back at home and will host the Frostproof Bulldogs on Monday.