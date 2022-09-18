LAKE PLACID — The Green Dragons didn’t experience a happy Homecoming on a soggy night at Roger Scarborough Memorial Field.
Lake Placid varsity football (1-3) lost 41-7 against the Immokalee Indians (2-2) Friday night. It marks the third loss in the first four games of the Green Dragons’ season.
“I told the kids, ‘One game doesn’t define the team at a time. You have to prepare every week,’” Head Coach Brandon Ludwig said. “And that just shows maybe we weren’t very prepared.”
Ludwig noted how the team missed two practice sessions outside due to weather over the week and thus might have contributed to the preparation issue. Ultimately, he took the responsibility for it.
However, another issue for them seems to be fatigue from four straight ball games.
With such a small roster, the Green Dragons are fighting and scraping through every nick, bump and bruise. Ludwig mentioned some players are playing through multiple ailments. And the effects might be showing up based on Friday night’s performance.
Lake Placid received the ball to start the game. After a three-and-out the Indians took the ball right down the field for a rushing touchdown. Following a failed two-point conversion, Immokalee led 6-0.
The Green Dragons threatened to respond after a huge gain on an end around to Amani Allen put the ball on the Immokalee side of the 50 for Lake Placid. But the drive stalled after multiple runs for negative yardage.
Lake Placid ended up going for it on fourth down but failed to convert, giving the Indians the ball in plus territory. They scored three plays later due to a broken tackle on a slant pass. After another two-pointer, the Immokalee lead stretched to 14-0.
The ensuing kick return gave Lake Placid advantageous field position and the Green Dragons rode their bell cow to cut the deficit. After an incomplete pass to Damarion Mitchell, Keveun Mason received six straight carries.
On the sixth one, Mason cut up the right side and galloped into the end zone for a Lake Placid touchdown from near midfield. The deficit was 14-7.
Unfortunately, it would be the only score Lake Placid would see. Immokalee responded with an extended drive to make it 21-7.
Ludwig’s squad came back with an extended drive of its own. But penalties backed the offense up and the series ended with a blocked punt. A fantastic interception by Allen the next play got the ball back with the possibility of a two-minute drill cutting the lead to 21-14.
However, Lake Placid fumbled the ball away on the very next play. And it went into halftime down two scores.
Ezekiel Daley made a great play tackling the Indian punter on a fake attempt during the second half’s first drive. It gave his team’s offense field position favorable enough to cut the score down. But on third and short, the snap went by Mason in the wildcat and the big loss killed the drive there.
It was all Indians from that point. They scored 20 additional points with the final touchdown starting a running clock for the final two minutes of the game.
However, Ludwig was proud of how his team kept scrapping throughout the contest. And the injuries sustained during the game allowed for younger players to get meaningful snaps.
The Green Dragons still have issues on both sides of the ball. It’s the third game in four contests where they allowed at least 30 points. Ludwig attributed some of that to injuries in the unit.
Immokalee’s snap count gave the defense plenty of problems during the game. Whether it extended drives or made down and distance more manageable, the Green Dragons were called offsides several times.
Ludwig thought it might have something to do with Immokalee’s quarterback clapping as part of the dummy snap count to draw the defense off. And he took responsibility for that issue. It’s his job to make sure the front is coached up to deal with that.
But also Lake Placid needs to find or utilize additional playmakers on offense to help take some of the load off Mason, who averaged 20 carries a game heading into Friday.
Ludwig said they were doing a good job getting yardage out of the heavy package but the constant rain for three quarters of the game took away their passing game plan for the matchup. He mentioned how they need to get Allen and Mitchell the ball more often.
“We’ve been working hard to make sure it’s not all on Keveun. We were getting other people the ball and that’s been our goal to try to find different ways,” Ludwig said.
Lake Placid is on the road next week with a matchup against Lake Region. The Thunder are 1-2 and will be coming off a 54-0 drubbing at the hands of Lake Wales Friday night.
Sebring 38, Kathleen 0
LAKELAND — Sebring Blue Streak coaches weren’t too happy with the team’s output in a 20-6 loss to Lake Wales on Sept. 9. The Streaks had to put a smile on their faces Friday night, scoring 21 points in the first three minutes and cruising to a 38-0 victory over the Kathleen Red Devils at Tom Atwell Field in Johnny Johnson Stadium.
The Blue Streaks led 24-0 at halftime and added a touchdown in the third and fourth quarters, with the last one starting the running clock.
The Blue Streaks (3-1) will need to keep the offense in gear this week, as they travel to face a tough Clearwater Central Catholic (3-1) team in a key revenge game for Sebring. The Marauders went into Firemen’s Field last year and pinned a 23-7 loss on the Streaks.