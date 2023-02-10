LAKE PLACID — The Green Dragons are one step closer to a major milestone.
Lake Placid boys basketball (17-8) advanced to the Class 4A-District 11 title game with a 64-58 win over the Bayshore Bruins (2-25) Wednesday night. The victory gives the Green Dragons the chance to win a district title — something few teams in their history had the opportunity to do.
“It speaks for itself, we want it,” Coach Brandon Lykes said about the opportunity postgame.
But first, they needed to get by the Bruins, a team that plays much better than its record indicates. The evidence being their 77-74 opening round win over Avon Park.
And that effort showed itself again in the early goings of the first quarter. The Bruins’ full court defense made the Green Dragons be a little bit more methodical with bringing up the ball. But Lykes said his team was prepared for it. He commended them for taking care of the rock.
Eventually, Lake Placid started getting into its bread and butter: transition offense. It crashed the boards a lot more which prevented the Bruins from setting up in the full court. That allowed the Green Dragons to get downhill on the break. Well that and turnovers.
“We forced turnovers on them,” Lykes said. “And I think that’s what really got us going when we got some lay-ups.”
That came from locking in on defense against a team in Bayshore that was capable of hitting tough shots and passed the ball well in the half court. They had to make sure they located sharpshooter Demetrios Kimon to prevent him from getting shots off.
The execution of that plan helped the Green Dragons build a 34-20 halftime lead.
And TJ Wiggins made sure to add to it coming out of the break.
The teams traded a two-pointer each to start the third. After a made three from the Bruins, Wiggins got the ball on the block and nailed a tough shot falling away while fouled then nailed the ensuing free throw to make it 39-25.
Keveun Mason then grabbed the rebound on a missed Bruin shot and sped down the floor. His lay-up attempt missed but Wiggins was there for the offensive putback. Wiggins was fouled while shooting and was sent to the line where he missed. However, before going to the line he had an altercation resulting in a technical foul.
The Bruins made their free throws but Ezekiel Daley intercepted a pass to get his team the ball back. Lazavion Brown missed initially but Mason grabbed the offensive board. Lake Placid would reset and Mason tried for a tough lay-up attempt. That too missed but Wiggins was right there again for another rebound.
Later on, Mason working against the Bruins’ full court defense found an open Wiggins on the wing. The big man rose up, swished a triple and held his hand up with three fingers to signify his make as he went back down the floor. That plus a third putback on a Jason Wyland miss stretched the lead.
The make on the backend of two free throws ended what was Wiggins scoring 13 straight points for the Green Dragons in that third quarter. Lake Placid headed into the fourth up 53-33.
“He just battled inside for every rebound,” Lykes said. “He had, I want to say three offensive rebounds just in that quarter and then put it right back up (and) finishes. He had a great night.”
Lake Placid would need almost all of that lead in the final eight minutes as the Bruins would not go away lightly. They actually outscored the Green Dragons 25-11 in that sequence as Lake Placid struggled to get makes at the rim and left points on the table at the free throw line.
Lykes said they just took their foot off the gas. It was a concerning development to see in a playoff game. However, that’s something he said they’ll address in practice before their rematch with a good DeSoto County team for the district championship Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs handed Lake Placid a 61-52 road loss that snapped a five-game win streak back on Jan. 23.
“They’re big,” Lykes said about DeSoto. “They have eight seniors, and they rebound the ball well. They have a few good shooters, and they’re a real tough team so we have to prepare for it.”