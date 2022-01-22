AVON PARK – The Lake Placid Green Dragons boys soccer team, seeded number one in the Heartland Conference Tournament breezed past the fourth seeded Sebring Blue Streak at Joe Franza Stadium on Thursday night in Avon Park by an 8-0 score to advance to the championship game on Saturday night.
Though the Green Dragons were undefeated against the team playing in the tournament, outscoring the opponents 24-4, they had trouble posting their first goal of the game as the Sebring defense thwarted several shot attempts for the first 15 minutes of the game.
Etiel Palacios posted the first score of the game for the Green Dragons with a 20 yard shot into the left side of the net.
Lake Placid tacked on two more goals in the first half to take a 3-0 halftime lead. Adrian Mojica scored both goals for the Green Dragons on a 20 yard shot and a 25 yard free kick.
The Green Dragons took a 4-0 lead seven minutes into the second half as Edson Becerra put in a five yard tap in after the Sebring goalkeeper lost control of the ball after a diving save.
Lake Placid added three more goals before the midway mark of the second half, Adrian Mojica scored his third goal of the game on a ten yard shot over the goalkeeper’s head to make the score 5-0.
Edvin Reyes made the score 6-0 as Fernando Hernandez’s shot came up a bit short at the right goal post of the net, Reyes came sliding in from the right side to push the ball into the net for the score.
With twenty minutes left in the game, Palacios passed a freekick down the left side to Mojica, who then centered the ball to Fernando Hernandez, who shot the ball in the net for his second goal of the game and make the score 7-0.
Lake Placid ended the game with fifteen minutes left Edvin Reyes made the game ending goal off a corner kick to give the Green Dragons an 8-0 lead and advance to the championship game.
Lake Placid will host the Hardee Wildcats on Saturday for the Heartland Conference Championship.