The Lake Placid Green Dragons hosted the Moore Haven Terriers Friday night. The Green Dragons prevailed 8-0 over the Terriers in the teams’ last regular-season game.
Lake Placid raised their record of 12-1-2 into the game while Moore Haven’s record dropped to 0-11.
Though the Green Dragons started the game slowly, Lake Placid’s Sam Troutman got the scoring started with 21:50 left in the first half. The Green Dragons went up 1-0.
After a flurry of shots by the Green Dragons that didn’t go in, Daniel Andino found the back of the net with 12:20 left until halftime for a 2-0 lead. Lake Placid’s Rudy Perez hit a header into the goal from a cross pass, putting the Green Dragons up 3-0.
With just 3:30 left in the first half, Troutman and Moore Haven’s goalie Gustavo Sheweyer went back and forth until Troutman was able to get one past Sheweyer. For Troutman’s second goal of the game, putting the Green Dragons up 4-0. Green Dragons led 4-0 going into halftime.
“It’s been very historical for this team to start off flat-footed, and they are not communicating,” said Lake Placid coach Alix Jolicoeur. “We need to do a better job with that. The intensity has to be from the beginning of the game all the way towards the end.”
With 24:11 left in the second half, Adrian Mojica got a goal, putting the Green Dragons up 5-0. Just a few minutes later, Mojica would again score for the Green Dragons increasing their lead to a commanding 6-0.
To not be outdone by Mojica, Troutman scores his third goal of the game off the fingertips of the goalie. Lake Placid took an overwhelming 7-0 lead. Then, with 17:12 still left in the game, Lake Placid’s Jose Vargas scores putting the mercy rule into effect and securing the 8-0 victory.
The Green Dragon’s next game is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4th at 7 pm against the Frostproof Bulldogs in a Class 3A-District 6 match. The game will be played at Lakeland Christian School.
The game will be played on artificial turf. “We haven’t played on one of those for many years,” stated Jolicoeur. “We have to be in our top shape. Move the ball around, supporting each other, but more importantly, we have to adjust since the players haven’t played on an artificial turf all year. I’ve got to get them to raise the level of intensity at the beginning of the game, we are a second-half team. But again at the level where we’re going right now, we might not have that chance, so we have to come out with intensity at the beginning of the game and maintain it throughout the game.”