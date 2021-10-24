LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons came roaring back after a two-game skid to rout the Oasis Sharks 66-0 and set a school record. The Green Dragons record is now 4-5 and the Sharks dropped to 2-6. Lake Placid was sporting new uniforms and new attitude when they hit the gridiron Friday night.
“I am shocked a little bit,” said Lake Placid Coach Carl White. “We had a lot of kids out which is the crazy part. We were out six kids this week so we were nervous on terms of what we would look like but we challenged these dudes to step up and play. Regardless of who is out, you can’t always depend on people to be here for whatever reason, you have to ready to go play. I am proud of these guys and I am proud of these coaches.”
Lake Placid came out of the gate ready to play. On the Green Dragons’ first possession of the game, quarterback Lazavion Brown handed the ball to Keveun Mason who ran it 17 yards to the Oasis 43-yard line and a face mask penalty against Oasis moved the Green Dragons to Sharks’ 33. Lake Placid once again handed the ball to Mason for five-yard gain. Brown held onto the ball on the next play where he bobbed and weaved through defenders and went down the left side for a 28-yard touchdown. The point after was good and Lake Placid had a 7-0 led just three minutes into the game.
Twenty seconds later, Oasis fumbled the ball on the first play of their drive and Lake Placid’s Wyatt Hines scooped it up and ran it for a 10-yard touchdown and with 8:49 left in the first the Green Dragons expanded their lead to 14-0.
On the first play of the Sharks next drive they tried to pitch the ball again but fumbled and Hines was there to wrap it up for Lake Placid on the Oasis 33. Lake Placid handed the ball to Elijah McGahee who ran it down the right side to the Oasis 8-yard line for 25-yard gain. The Green Dragons gave the ball to Mason who punched through to the end zone. The Green Dragons went for the two-point conversion that was ran in by Brown escalating Lake Placid’s lead to 22-0 with 7:10 left in the first quarter.
“We executed well and I am proud of my team,” said Hayden Hathaway. “It’s pretty crazy that we beat the school record for scoring. Our team has had a lot of ups and downs but we have stuck together. We are more together than we were last year. I have mixed emotions about it being my senior year but everything must come to an end eventually. Our team goal is to win. We are going to practice and rest over our bye week to get ready for Avon Park.”
The Sharks once more fumbled the ball and Lake Placid’s McGahee was there to take possession on the Oasis 15. On fourth down the Green Dragons kicked an 18-yard field goal adding to their lead, 25-0 with 5 minutes left in the first quarter.
Once again the Sharks dropped the ball and this time Casen Simmons scooped it up and ran it in for a 15-yard touchdown giving the Green Dragons an overwhelming 32-0 lead with 4:39 left in the first period.
On the kickoff, the ball bounced off an Oasis player’s chest and Lake Placid’s Brown jumped on it on the Oasis 12 yard line. The Green Dragons handed the ball to Weston Howard who pushed his way into the end zone furthering Lake Placid’s lead to a commanding 39-0 with 3:13 left in the first.
In the second quarter the Sharks attempted a pass that was intercepted by Amani Allen on the Green Dragon 32. Lake Placid handed the ball to Allen and let him finish the job elevating Lake Placid’s lead to a commanding 46-0.
The Green Dragons were on their own 30 when they handed the ball to McGahee who ran it to the Oasis 13 for a 57-yard gain. Brown ran the ball to the two and McGahee punched his way into the end zone enlarging the Green Dragons lead to 53-0 and just one point shy of the school record with 6:32 left in the first half with the clock running. McGahee rushed for a total of 44 yards Friday night.
The Sharks went for a pass but Lake Placid’s Simmons intercepted and as he was being tackled he tossed the ball to Jayden Brown but a flag against the Green Dragons made the play null and void.
“I feel like we executed well and won the turnover differential obviously,” said Zander Shives. “We had a couple fumble recovered touchdowns which helped out our offense. We had a couple fumble recovers that gave us great field position to set us up to score. It is crazy we got the school record and I am really proud of my team. Even when the starters came out and the freshman gave us a few more touchdowns on the board. We executed well on offense and defense and I am just really proud of my team. It is wild knowing this is my last year here. It is a roller coaster of emotions. To know that we ended senior night with a win against a solid team feels great. My personal goal is to see if I can get a scholarship.”
In the third quarter the Green Dragons made school history. The Green Dragons Howard returned the ball from Lake Placid’s 40 to the Oasis 27 for a 43-yard gain. Lake Placid handed the ball to senior kicker Etiel Palacios who ran it for a short gain. Mason then ran it 20 yards putting Lake Placid on the Oasis 5-yard line. Mason pushed his way past the goal line rocketing Lake Placid’s lead to an incredible 60-0 with 5:07 left in the third. Mason rushed for a total of 62 yards for Lake Placid. Palacios went 7-for-7 in extra point attempts and made a field goal for the Green Dragons.
As time was winding down in the fourth quarter, Lake Placid freshman quarterback, Mason Jacobs, ran left, juked right to the side line, then back left to the side line and into the end zone for a touchdown. A flag was thrown for excessive celebration but the Green Dragons won the game and shattered the previous school record with a final score of 66-0.
“Defense has always been the backbone for us here lately,” added White. “Hats off to Coach Davis and his game planning each and every week. The kids have really bought into what he does and you see that week after week. These kids play hard for him and it is awesome to see. Offensively, we scored which is good. It goes back to these guys needing to see some success. They were getting frustrated and they should be. When you are a good offense and you don’t produce at the level you should be, it hurts a little bit more because you know you are better than that.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons dominated the Oasis Sharks. The Green Dragons will have a bye week and then will host their cross county rivals, the Avon Park Red Devils on Friday, Nov. 5 for Homecoming night starting at 7:30 p.m.
“It has been a rough couple of weeks for us and they needed this. It is good to see smiles on their faces. This is a good feeling for sure. This is Senior Night for us and we have nine dudes that will be leaving us. We have three who have been here since I got here and we kind of grew up together in a sense. It is bittersweet but hearing the things they are going to do once they leave here, they are going to move on and they will be OK.”