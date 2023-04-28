The Lake Placid Green Dragons (9-11) reversed the script when they faced the McKeel Wildcats (11-11) in a Class 3A-District 10 match up. The first time the two met earlier this season the Wildcats came out on top, 5-2 but this time the Green Dragons dominated, defeating the Wildcats 6-1.
“They played a complete game; it is the first time all season they have played a complete game,” said Lake Placid Coach Gus Diez. “McKeel is tough. They are in our district which is a huge win and not only that they are the 12th team in the state of Florida in (Class) 3A; we are 38th. We played well.”
Jillian Garduno was on the mound all seven innings for the Green Dragons and shutdown the Wildcats. She gave up just one run on five hits and struck out 10 batters and walked just one.
“Jillian is awesome and hit her spots 95% of the time,” explained Diez. “She dominated, locked down when she had to and was ahead a lot. She is just awesome.”
Jillian Garduno was confident on the mound.
“I felt good starting off,” Garduno said. “I had some defensive plays behind me and it was me and the catcher the rest of the night. I was confident the whole game. I’m very proud of my team getting this win. We needed to get them back for last time. We are going to make sure to communicate on the field and make sure we play like we did today for the rest of the season.”
The Green Dragons struck early in the bottom of the first. Emily Tharp hit a rope down the left field line for a single. Madisyn Garduno tapped a bunt to first and as she stepped on the bag she collided with the first baseman, who dropped the ball making her safe, and Tharp advanced to third. Madisyn Garduno stole second, putting runners in scoring position. Natalie Velozo stepped to the plate and launched the ball deep into the right-center field gap for a two run RBI double giving Lake Placid a 2-0 lead.
In the top of the third, Lake Placid’s Lilly Canevari made a diving catch at first base for a big out and Jillian Garduno struck out two batters to put the Wildcats down in order.
Lake Placid expanded its lead in the bottom of the third. Allie Oliveros had a full count and drew a walk. Tharp hit a sacrifice bunt to the catcher to advance Oliveros to second. Velozo hit a line past the diving second baseman and into right-center field for a double RBI furthering the Green Dragons lead to 3-0.
McKeel chopped at the deficit in the fourth with an RBI of their own.
It was the top of the fifth and Madisyn Garduno was the first batter up to the plate. She had two strikes against her with no balls. The next pitch came across and Madisyn Garduno clobbered it over the center field for a solo homer. She was all smiles as she rounded the bases and was greeted at home by her teammates and coaches. This was her fifth homer of the season and 20th overall.
“Madisyn is a good kid and an absolute baller,” added Diez. “Sometimes she goes a little bit crazy but she controls herself. 0-2 and the pitcher put it where she shouldn’t have put it and Madisyn turned on it. She is a firecracker.”
“It feels amazing hitting my 20th homerun,” said Madisyn Garduno. “I didn’t think it was going over. Every time I’m running and everyone said it is over so I slowed down. It was very exciting to have my teammates greet me at the plate. I’m very proud of my team and I have faith in my team that we can win the district this season. We are going to practice hard and take things seriously.”
The next batter up was Velozo, who was struck by the ball in the elbow for a free base. Canevari knocked a grounder to second, which was fumbled by the baseman. Jillian Garduno hit a sacrifice bunt to the pitcher to advance the runners into scoring position. Kaedince Ruelas hit a hard grounder to second and reached second when first was overthrown. Both Velozo and Canevari scored. The Lake Placid lead was an overwhelming 6-1.
The Green Dragons held off the Wildcats to win the district matchup with a final score of 6-1. Lake Placid’s district record is now 1-1.
“I’m ecstatic; this is a huge win,” Diez added. “We took the girls for a team bonding lunch today. Just us coaches and the girls. We didn’t tell any parents or anybody; we just set get in the cars and let’s go. We went to Golden Corral (one of the team sponsors). They thought they were in trouble but we just had a great lunch. They could cut loose and have a great time. They came here and took care of business. It was a great team bonding experience. If it will win state for me, then I will take them to lunch every time.”
Lake Placid will take on the Lakeland Dreadnaughts (10-7) tonight at 7:30 p.m. before hosting their district foes, the Frostproof Bulldogs, in the Class 3A-District 10 semi-finals on Monday at 7 p.m.