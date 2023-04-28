The Lake Placid Green Dragons (9-11) reversed the script when they faced the McKeel Wildcats (11-11) in a Class 3A-District 10 match up. The first time the two met earlier this season the Wildcats came out on top, 5-2 but this time the Green Dragons dominated, defeating the Wildcats 6-1.

“They played a complete game; it is the first time all season they have played a complete game,” said Lake Placid Coach Gus Diez. “McKeel is tough. They are in our district which is a huge win and not only that they are the 12th team in the state of Florida in (Class) 3A; we are 38th. We played well.”

