LAKE PLACID — Over .500 for the first time.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons baseball team defeated the Westwood (Fort Pierce) Panthers 16-0 in four innings on Tuesday. The run-rule win gave the Green Dragons their first winning record in 2023.
Head Coach Michael Hough said the win streak is a combination of his team coming around playing the way they need to and their schedule softening up a bit. Still, his players are believing more and more.
Three consecutive two-out hits in the first inning gave Lake Placid a good lead. First a single by Owen Phypers off Westwood’s pitcher scored Eli Ming. Phypers stole second during MJ Hough’s at-bat and the Green Dragon center fielder brought him home on a double. But Briley Osceola had the highlight of the inning.
The sophomore hit a rope over the left field fence for a two-run shot and his first career home run. Lake Placid held a 4-0 lead through one inning.
“It was great to see that,” Hough said. “He’s done quite a few in practice. That’s why I tell him when you relax, and you hit hard shots it’s going to go. That was not a sky ball, that was a line drive over the fence. When you’re hitting it hard and you’re hitting it right, they’re going to go.”
Lake Placid tacked on five more runs in the second and exploded for seven in the third as they took advantage of Westwood miscues. That was thanks to an aggressive baserunning style throughout the game. The Green Dragons were almost always in scoring position because of it.
Meanwhile, Jeremiah Mulligan made his first start of the season and second appearance in as many games. The senior lefty struck out a season-high nine batters and walked just one in four shutout innings for Lake Placid.
He didn’t see much time on the mound since totaling 11 walks in his first two appearances at the Early Bird Tournament. Limiting walks is something Hough said he emphasizes with all of his pitchers.
Mulligan manned the bump for the first time since then in his team’s 14-0 win over Moore Haven. Hough said that inning of relief work helped earn Mulligan the start on Tuesday. He’s worked hard in practice to get back. Hopefully these last two outings can help him reset.
Next up for the Green Dragons is a Friday night home matchup with Class 3A-District 7 opponent Discovery High School. Hough said it’ll be important for his team to be focused coming into the matchup.
The Green Dragons still need to work on locking in before they head to the plate. That means taking their time in the on deck circle seriously and utilize the critical preparation it allows for.
“We don’t know what Discovery’s got,” Hough said. “We’re going after them. We’ve got to win that district game and come out ready to play.”
