CLEWISTON — The start of a new season brings many new trials and tribulations. For the Lake Placid Green Dragons softball team, this year brings the realization of a youth movement.
Lake Placid has graduated 13 senior varsity players in the past two years. This year’s squad is comprised of only two seniors.
“We are young,” said Lake Placid Coach Gus Diez. “I have been lucky for the past few seasons. So we hope to be competitive while learning lessons along the way.”
The Green Dragons traveled to Clewiston to play in a two-day tournament, the Clewiston Classic. On Monday, the Green Dragons took on the Glades Day Gators. Last year Lake Placid swept the Gators in both contests. The start of this season began much like last year as Lake Placid took home the victory with a final score of 9-2.
Freshman Dalilia Oliveros started on the mound for the Green Dragons. Oliveros threw three innings with three strikeouts. She gave up two runs in the second inning. Glades Day’s P. Pelham and Jenna Smith crossed the plate to put the Gators up 2-0. Lake Placid tacked on one run at the bottom of the second inning. Yesenia Ramirez drove in Makenzi Durbano to pull the Green Dragons to a close 2-1.
The Green Dragons exploded in the bottom of the third inning. Waldina Flores led off with a single. The next three batters (Kaylee Underwood, Jenna Guiterrez, and Lilly Canevari) were hit by a pitch. Flores scored to tie the game at 2.
Lake Placid’s Mackenzee Rogers drilled a shot down the left-field line. Her hit cleared the bases for a 3-run RBI triple. Durbano got a clean single to drive in Rogers for a ribbie. Putting the Green Dragons up 6-2.
The Green Dragon’s Oliveros drew a walk and Ramirez collected her third single of the game. Flores and Underwood were hit by pitches to drive in two more runs. Lake Placid expanded their lead to 8-2.
Lake Placid’s Ramirez scored as Guiterrez got a single. The Green Dragons racked up eight runs to take the lead and the victory with a final score of 9-2.
The Green Dragons played the 2019 4A state semifinalist Oxbridge Academy Thunder Wolves on Tuesday night. Lake Placid was outmatched as Oxbridge Academy defeated Lake Placid 17-0.
The Clewiston Classic was the perfect opportunity for Coach Diez to size up his team. He will now make adjustments and prepare for his 2020 season.