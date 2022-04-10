LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons fell in the last minutes against the South Fork Bulldogs in a thrilling and competitive game at Joe Scarborough Stadium in Lake Placid. The Bulldogs scored the winning touchdown in the final minutes to beat the Green Dragons 13-12.
“We just ran out of gas toward the end,” said Lake Placid Coach Jason Holden, “I take the blame for that, the girls are getting better, maintaining their assignments and fought hard tonight, I am very proud of them.”
The Green Dragons looked impressive on their first drive after forcing South Fork to punt on their opening drive.
The Green Dragons drove 50 yards on eight plays, 32 of those yards on the ground by Terage Walker on four carries and capped off by a one yard quarterback run by Chaney Brady to give Lake Placid a first quarter 6-0 lead.
The Lake Placid defense forced a three and out punt by South Fork on their second drive and gave the Green Dragons’ offense a great start to start their second drive on the Bulldogs 27.
Lake Placid made it to the Bulldogs’ 2 yard line early in the second quarter before the drive stalled and the turned the ball over on downs at South Fork’s four yard line.
The rest of the first half became a game of field position as both teams were forced to punt until the waning moments with a good punt return by South Fork to the Lake Placid 18.
Third play in and the final seconds clicking off, South Fork’s quarterback Savannah Tatum rolled to the right to throw a pass down field, which was intercepted by Lake Placid’s Alondra Barajas.
Barajas started her runback down the left side and worked her way to a sprint down the right sideline, finally caught by the South Fork defense ten yards short of scoring as time ran out in the first half as Lake Placid maintained a 6-0 lead.
The third quarter started in a defensive struggle and three straight punts until South Fork put together a drive that included four straight pass completions by Tatum, two to Riley Siemsen for 30 yards and two to Melina Baker for 30 yards to include a 13 yard touchdown pass to tie the game at six to end the third quarter.
An interception by South Fork early in the fourth gave the Bulldogs the ball at Lake Placid’s 25, three running plays had the Bulldogs’ at the Green Dragons’ five. The Lake Placid defense came up huge when Jenna Walker intercepted a pass and returned it 75 yards give the Green Dragons’ a 12-6 lead.
South Fork responded with a 9 play 65 yard drive that was capped off with a 16 yard pass from Tatum to Baker with two minutes left in the game to tie the game at 12. The Bulldogs then converted the extra point to take a 13-12 lead.
The Lake Placid offense ran at a fervor pace, running ten plays and going 35 yards to South Fork’s 30 before throwing an interception that basically ended the game with Lake Placid falling just short in a 13-12 decision.
Lake Placid travels to play Okeechobee on Tuesday before finishing the season against Avon Park and Sebring the week after.