LAKE PLACID — Sometimes it’s nice to have an easy week after a tough one.

Lake Placid varsity volleyball (12-5) swept Palmetto (6-7) 25-16, 25-13, 25-20 Thursday for its second win of the week. The Green Dragons also swept LaBelle on Tuesday. It provided a good experience after going 1-2 last week against Okeechobee, Avon Park and DeSoto.

