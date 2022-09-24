LAKE PLACID — Sometimes it’s nice to have an easy week after a tough one.
Lake Placid varsity volleyball (12-5) swept Palmetto (6-7) 25-16, 25-13, 25-20 Thursday for its second win of the week. The Green Dragons also swept LaBelle on Tuesday. It provided a good experience after going 1-2 last week against Okeechobee, Avon Park and DeSoto.
Head Coach Charlotte Bauder said it was a nice week because she rested several players and was able to get her bench plenty of playing time due to the nature of the matches. Lake Placid’s been dealing with illness and injuries so the Green Dragons are trying to stay 100 percent.
“We’re getting to that point where they need to rest as much as possible,” she said. “They need to ice their (bodies). We’ve been playing a lot of volleyball.”
Lake Placid grabbed a 4-1 lead to start Set 1, thanks to two aces from Emily Tharp. Eventually the squads tied at 5-5 through the first 10 points. But an ace by Hermonie Boudreau and a pair of kills along with a service error gave the Green Dragons a 10-6 lead.
That’s when Chloe Mendez took over.
Mendez recorded Lake Placid’s next three points on kills to match with Palmetto. She posted three more as part of the Green Dragons’ final five points to close out Set 1. Mendez finished with seven kills on the night and a .273 hitting percentage.
Bauder said they’ve been working hard to get Mendez more consistent because she’s either really on or not having the best night. It’s important Lake Placid gets her going in order to add an offensive option alongside Brook Walker.
A set of Jenna Walker aces and an attack error were part of a 4-0 run to get the second set going. A quick 3-0 response from Palmetto nearly erased that lead. After getting the ball back on a service error, serve specialist Hadley Whitehurst recorded another Lake Placid ace for a 6-3 advantage. From there, the teams traded points until a Mendez kill started a three-point run.
Up 15-11, Whitehurst came back to the service line. An ace kicked off an incredible run. Brooke Walker then registered a kill followed by a pair of Palmetto errors. Then Brooke Walker rocketed two more kills while an error and a Whitehurst ace capped off the 8-0 run. Lake Placid split the next four points to win the second set.
Set 3 was much closer than the previous two. But another service run from Whitehurst helped the Green Dragons secure a lead. The junior recorded three aces on the night with a 94.3 serve percentage plus two big service runs in back-to-back sets to contribute to the win.
“She’s coming alive, she’s been working really hard on (serving) so it makes me happy to see her get that,” Bauder said of Whitehurst. “When you see kids that have a lot of heart and a lot of drive and they don’t quit and then you see them you know excel when they’re planning it makes my heart happy.”
Up 18-15, Brooke and Jenna Walker combined with Natalie Velozo for six of the final seven points with kills. Jenna picked up the final two points on a pair of dump shots at the net. Lake Placid took the third set 25-20 to finish off the match.
Bauder said they now have to get ready for another tough week next week. The Green Dragons’ matches include a trip to Okeechobee plus a pair of home matches against Sebring and district opponent Hardee.
The Green Dragons will face the Brahmans first on Monday before welcoming the Wildcats in on Tuesday and hosting the Blue Streaks on Thursday.