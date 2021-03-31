LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons came out on top in both the boys and the girls team standings of a six-way track and field meet on Thursday.
The Lake Placid girls scored 82.1333 points, with Hardee second, LaBelle taking third and Avon Park placed fourth. Fort Meade was fifth and DeSoto was sixth.
On the boys side, the Green Dragons tallied 107.5 points, followed by Hardee, LaBelle, Avon Park, Fort Meade and DeSoto.
In the girls shot put, Avon Park Dnacia came away with first place with a distance of 9.13 meters, followed by LaBelle’s Jenna McClain and Hardee’s Hailey Lee.
On the boys side, it was a Highlands County sweep, with Lake Placid’s Amar Gayle taking first with a distance of 11.97 meters, followed by Avon Park’s Zach Love and fellow Green Dragon Jatavis Spencer.
LaBelle’s Jenna McClain won the girls discuss with a distance of 25.53, followed by Hardee’s Taylor Steeldley and LaBelle’s Kadyn Pool.
Avon Park’s Chike-Baraka Neal won the boys discus with a distance of 34.80 meters, followed by the Green Dragon pair of Amar Gayle and Kevin Watson.
The Red Devils’ Bent added a victory in the girls long jump, with a leap of 3.90 meters, followed by DeSoto’s Tylonda Evans and fellow Red Devil Illenona Miller.
LaBelle’s Elvis Casanova won the boys long jump in 5.20 meters, with Avon Park’s Michael Caldwell a close second at 5.15 meters. Lake Placid’s Bilal Abuelouf was third.
The Green Dragons’ Chloe LeBlanc spearheaded a Highlands County top three, with the win in the girls triple jump. LeBlanc had a leap of 8.81 meters to place first, followed by Avon Park’s Bent and Lake Placid’s Dania Barajas-Jasso.
Hardee’s Pierre Marc won the boys triple jump in 11.78 meters, followed by Hardee’s Junior Pierre and the Green Dragons’ Abuelouf.
In the girls pole vault, there was a tie for first place between Lake Placid’s LeBlanc and Hardee’s Tayler Kiella, with both clearing 2.44 meters. There was a five-way tie for second place, with Lake Placid’s Mallory McNally and Kira Swift among those who cleared 2.13 meters.
Hardee swept the boys pole vault, with Angel Aviles placing first by clearing 2.74 meters, followed by Wildcats Jeremy Myers and Julian Molina.
Lake Placid’s LeBlanc also tied for the win in the girls high jump, as she and DeSoto’s Zeri Tyler both cleared 1.40 meters. Lake Placid’s Ta’Nya Walker, Hardee’s Kaitlynn Brandeberry and Avon Park’s Mallory Green were tied for third by clearing 1.34 meters.
Lake Placid’s Abuelouf captured the boys high jump with a height of 1.64 meters, with Avon Park’s Joshua Parker tied with two others for second place by clearing 1.58 meters.
LaBelle won the girls 4-by-800 relay, with the Lake Placid team of Lizet Lemus, Karis Register, Allison Brouwer and Emma Cole placing second.
The LaBelle boys made it a sweep by winning the boys 4-by-800 relay, with Lake Placid’s team of Nevin Wagner, Anthony Reyes, Alejandro Gonzalez-Ruiz and Evan Hutzenlaub placing second.
The Green Dragons’ LeBlanc tacked on another win in the 100-meter hurdles, winning with a time of 19.60. Avon Park’s Catherine was second, followed by Lake Placid’s Sayra Cortes.
Hardee’s Pierre Marc won the boys 110 hurdles in 17.21, with Avon Park’s Kennette Esquilin placing second and Lake Placid’s Abuelouf taking third.
Fort Meade’s Azaria Whitehurst won the 100 meters, with Avon Park’s A’Ashonda Blue placing second and DeSoto’s Tyler placing third.
On the boys side, Lake Placid’s Kyle Abraham placed first in 11.68, followed by Fort Meade’s Jon Cole and LaBelle’s Marcellous Mitchell.
LaBelle’s Alexis Camacho-Ramirez won the girls 1,600 in 6:04.33, with Hardee’s Brandeberry taking second and LaBelle’s Andrea Raya in third.
The Cowboys’ Brayan Beltran-Reyes won the boys 1,600 in 4:58.29, with teammate Jesus Silva taking second and DeSoto’s Jayme Moran placing third.
Hardee won the girls 4-by-100 relay, with Lake Placid’s team of Alanah Hills, Sidasia Clarke, Jasmine Vargas and Solymar Alvarez-Cruz taking second. Avon Park’s team of Blue, Taniya Mitchell, Murray and Deshawna Taylor were third.
Hardee won the boys 4-by-100 relay, with Avon Park’s team of Michael Caldwell, Tavion Richardson, Lacory Hilliard and Ezra Hudson placid second, followed by the Green Dragon team of Amin Haifa, Adrian Mojica, Abraham and Travion Taylor in third.
Hardee’s Adrianna Mier won the girls 400, with Lake Placid’s LeBlanc placing second and Fort Meade’s Whitehurst in third.
The Green Dragons’ Mojica won the boys 400 in 56.47, followed by fellow Green Dragon Edgar Cancino. Hardee’s Julian Molina was third.
Avon Park’s won the 300 hurdles in 1:02.35. LaBelle’s Jessica Martinez was second.
Hardee’s Pierre won the boys 300 hurdles, followed by Lake Placid’s Abuelouf and Avon Park’s Kennette Esquilin.
Hardee’s Mier placed first in the 800, followed by LaBelle’s Alexis Camacho-Ramirez and Raya.
LaBelle’s Brayan Beltran-Reyes won the boys 800, with fellow Cowboy Silva taking second and DeSoto’s Emmanuel Maldonado placing third.