LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons defeated the Hardee Wildcats in three sets 25-10, 25-18, 25-8 Monday night. It was a good bounce back performance after being swept at home last Friday by county rival Sebring.
Head Coach Charlotte Bauder said her team came with a different energy compared to its match against the Blue Streaks when the Green Dragons came out flat and struggled to communicate.
The first set started close at 4-3 but the Green Dragons eventually expanded their lead to 8-3 thanks to three kills from Brooke Walker and a service ace from Alanah Hills. Walker actually registered six kills within those first 11 points between both teams. After building a bigger lead, the outside hitter picked up two more kills as part of a 5-0 run to take Set 1.
Bauder was complimentary of Walker’s performance post-match.
“She did really well,” Bauder said. “She was on, she was adjusting to sets. The sets weren’t always perfect for her. Jenna (Walker) was trying really hard. The passes weren’t great to begin with. And so she was putting it up there and Brooke was doing what she could with it. So, that was great.”
Set 2 was a little closer as it started off with the Wildcats holding a 6-4 lead through the first 10 points after a pair of Lake Placid errors and Hardee aces at the 4-2 mark. But another trio of Walker kills and a Hills ace gave their team an 8-7 lead. The final two points of a four-point Hermonie Boudreau service run came on aces to give her team an 11-7 advantage. But back-to-back attack errors from Walker made it 11-9.
After getting the ball back on a service error, two aces from Walker sandwiched a Natalie Velozo kill to give Lake Placid a 15-9 lead. From there, the Wildcats were kept at arm’s length and another run with Boudreau at the line cemented the set win.
Set 3 was highlighted by a huge run at the service line by Brooke Walker.
Up 10-5, a dump at the net from Jenna Walker brought her sister up. From there the Green Dragons rattled off nine consecutive points including three aces from Brooke.
Service aces were a big part of Lake Placid’s scoring on Monday. Bauder said the float serve was working really well for her team.
Velozo and Paige Person also recorded kills during that stretch. The lead swelled to 20-5. The run ended on a service error and the teams traded the next four points after that. The set and match eventually concluded on a Maajenay Bryant kill that ended another Green Dragon run.
And though they picked up the win, Bauder said the Green Dragons experienced something much more fulfilling prior to the match.
Lake Placid met with Hardee before the match, gave them a meal and a gift basket and heard the stories of how Hurricane Ian affected the lives of the Wildcats. Bauder said it was important for her players to experience that because it showed that everyone puts their uniform on the same way but people deal with different things outside of the sport.
“Just to see how they’re just excited to be able to play and sometimes – all of us – you take things for granted,” she said. “So, it’s nice to kind of see and be humble and, outside of volleyball a little bit, kind of make those friendships.”