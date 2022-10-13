LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons defeated the Hardee Wildcats in three sets 25-10, 25-18, 25-8 Monday night. It was a good bounce back performance after being swept at home last Friday by county rival Sebring.

Head Coach Charlotte Bauder said her team came with a different energy compared to its match against the Blue Streaks when the Green Dragons came out flat and struggled to communicate.

