LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons made a splash Thursday night when they defeated their long-time rivals, the Sebring Blue Streaks. The Green Dragons won in both the girls and boys division to win the meet 358–256. In the girls group Sebring fell short with final score of 184-125 and in the boys Lake Placid pulled ahead and won 174-131.
In the girls 200-yard medley relay the Lake Placid foursome of Rachael Peitz, Jaida Goodyear, Chloe Leblanc and Chelsea Leblanc placed first with a final time of 2:05.76. Coming in close second was the Sebring team of Meagon Glisson, Jenson DeWitt, Sophia Kogelschatz and Leila Henry with 2:09.69. Rounding out the top three was the Green Dragons squad of Karis Register, Brooke Moon, Isabella Campbell and Aurora Lipps with 2:25.03.
Lake Placid's boys 200-yard medley relay team of Nathan Feagley, Peyton Ming, Tyler Baker and Daniel Maulden placed first with a 1:48.07. The fight for second came down to a second difference with the group of Bud Cox, Grant Saunders, William Cochlin and Mason Griffin of Sebring finishing in 1:58.29. Coming in third was the Green Dragons foursome of Will Waldrom, Keith Sigrist, Ming Ming and Ethan VonMerveldt with 1:59.50.
Lake Placid dominated in the girls 200 freestyle winning the top three positions. In first was Peitz with 2:23.62. Coming in second was Chelsea Leblanc with 2:28.17 and rounding out the top three was Campbell with 2:39.92.
The Green Dragons also took the top three places in the boys 200 freestyle. Hunter Lake-Costello placed first with 2:14.22, VonMervedt claimed second with 2:14.83 and Chase Cronin came in third with 2:22.65.
Sebring claimed first place in the girls 200 individual medley when Kogelschatz clocked a time of 2:33.05. Coming in second was Green Dragons' Goodyear with 2:34.11 and Reagon Lightsey of Lake Placid finished in third with 2:53.77.
In the boys 200 individual medley Lake Placid's Baker finished in first place with 2:13.52 and his teammate Sigrist was not far behind with 2:33.92. Sebring's Cochlin rounded out the top three with 2:37.51.
The diving portion of the meet was won by the Blue Streaks having won first and second in both the boys and girls divisions. In the girls division, Emma Rowe placed first with a score of 210 and in close second was her teammate Rilian Smith with 205.35. Chloe Leblanc of Lake Placid placed third with 143.95 and in fourth place was Green Dragons' Kaylee Brouwer with 129.80.
Peyton Spencer of Sebring placed first in the boys division with final score of 154.75. Herb Somers claimed second place for the Blue Streaks with a 137. Charlie Arseneau finished in third place for Lake Placid with 108.05.
The Blue Streaks placed first in the girls 100 butterfly when Leila Henry clocked a 1:18.56. Lake Placid's Moon was not far behind with 1:22.20 for second place and Sebring's Bridgette Harrington rounded out the top three with 1:24.63.
In the boys 100 butterfly, Ridge Rego of Sebring finished with 1:07.30 placing him in first. Ming Ming of Lake Placid came in second with 1:07.38. Green Dragons' Sigrist was hot on his heals and claimed third with 1:07.47.
The Sebring Blue Streaks will be back in action when they travel to Hardee on Tuesday to face the Wildcats. The Lake Placid Green Dragons will host their cross county rivals, the Avon Park Red Devils, on Tuesday.