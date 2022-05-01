LAKE PLACID – In their final regular season game of the season the Lake Placid Green Dragons finished with a shutout against the Glades Day Gators on Thursday. Lake Placid jumped into the lead early and held on to defeat the Gators 5-0. The Green Dragons finished the season with a record of 12-11, giving them a winning percentage of 52%.
“We had games canceled, umpires that couldn’t come and we got into a funk that we haven’t gotten out of,” said Lake Placid’s Coach Dan Coomes. “We can’t be below .500, which is a lot better than they were last year but I’m not happy with it and we can do better.”
Lake Placid propelled themselves into the lead early scoring four runs in the first inning. Landon Goodwin drew a walk and swiftly stole second. The next two batters went down but the Green Dragons pulled off a two-out rally. Owen Phypers rocketed the ball deep into center field for a double driving in Goodwin for an RBI. A balk advanced Phypers to third and Jacob Morgan drew a walk to put runners on the corners. Morgan stole second when he saw the opportunity and Josh Morgan drew a walk loading the bases.
A wild pitch sent home Phypers while the runners advanced to second and third. Casen Simmons also drew a walk loading the bases once again. The struggling Glades Day leftie also walked Holden Martin sending home Jacob Morgan on a bases loaded walk further Lake Placid’s lead to 3-0. Josh Martin went home on a wild pitching further the Green Dragons lead to 4-0. The Gators got the final out needed to stop the bleeding.
The Green Dragons and Gators battled the next five innings allowing no runs. It wasn’t until the sixth inning that Lake Placid added to their commanding lead. Jacob Morgan hit a bloop into left-center field for a single. Jeremiah Mulligan drew a walk and Martin hit a grounder to the pitcher that loaded the bases. James Swaford stepped to the plate and grounded out to shortstop but drove in Jacob Morgan for the RBI and expanded Lake Placid’s lead to 5-0.
The Green Dragon kept the Gators scoreless winning their final regular season game 5-0.
“I don’t think we played to our best potential,” said Landon Goodwin. “We made good contact but they didn’t fall, we put too much loft on the ball. We didn’t play to our best ability and could have done better. It sucks knowing this is my senior year. My goal is to go to districts with this team and put our year on the wall. I’m proud of this team, we are over .500 for the first time in long time. We finally put it together and it has been a long time coming. Coach Coomes is awesome and is what we needed, we needed a new coach who brought us more discipline, more structure so we could finally put it together. We are the best school in the nation and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
As the regular season comes to a close the Green Dragons turn their focus to district play.
“There has been a lot going on with Senior Night Tuesday, senior scholarships and awards before tonight’s game up at the high school and testing coming up next week, which everyone has, but it’s a lot on the kids minds for sure,” explained Coomes. “I’m very proud of them getting this shutout, they have worked hard and done a lot of stuff that they’ve never done before. This group of young men have done well, I think we should have done better but that is coming from a coach that has seen the game. These guys started like they were all freshmen starters as far as knowledge goes, they didn’t understand the game but they are learning. They have come a long way and I am very proud of them.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons will host the Davenport Broncos in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A-District 7 tournament on Monday night at 7 p.m.
“I look for them (Davenport) to be a whole lot like this group of kids (Glades Day) playing,” added Coomes.