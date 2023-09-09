LAKE PLACID — Powered through an off night.

Lake Placid volleyball defeated the DeSoto County Bulldogs 3-1 (25-18, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17) Tuesday night. After being swept in their season opener against Okeechobee, the Green Dragons were on a three-match win streak and 9-2 in their last 11 sets heading into Thursday.

