LAKE PLACID — Powered through an off night.
Lake Placid volleyball defeated the DeSoto County Bulldogs 3-1 (25-18, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17) Tuesday night. After being swept in their season opener against Okeechobee, the Green Dragons were on a three-match win streak and 9-2 in their last 11 sets heading into Thursday.
“It feels great,” Coach Charlotte Bauder said about her team’s third straight win. “Anytime we get a win it helps us with a regional berth and so that’s ultimately our goal: to see how far we can go. So, winning at home is always a positive. It’s good for the girls.”
Lake Placid clawed back from a six-point deficit in the middle stages of the first set. A 10-2 run put the Green Dragons up 14-12. Then a pair of kills from Paige Person made it 16-12. After a trio of errors and a Brooke Walker kill, Lake Placid led 19-13. That advantage was enough to survive a string of four consecutive errors. But the Green Dragons outscored the Bulldogs 6-1 over the final seven points to take the first set.
But they couldn’t keep that momentum going in the second set as DeSoto tied the match up with a 25-21 win.
Lake Placid rebounded in the next two sets, however, as it won by healthy margins thanks to leads built early in those frames.
Bauder gave her team a lot of credit for sticking through the match despite not being at its best. She said the girls wanted to win Tuesday night and stayed locked in through the ups and downs of the match. Bauder also explained an illness swept through the team, limiting several players. Brooke Walker was even a game-time decision because of it.
But the Green Dragons had Person who recorded a career-high 14 kills against the Bulldogs. Her second straight match with double-digit kills as well after she posted 13 against Lakeland Christian. Person already has a career-high in season kills (35) through just 14 sets after having only 34 in 71 sets in 2022. She and Brooke Walker (17) were the only two with over 10 kills Tuesday night.
“It’s just good to have her there,” Bauder said. “She’s consistent. She serves (consistently) and I’m always going to get positive (responses) back from her. She doesn’t really get hard on herself. She gets frustrated but she bounces back and we need that on the court.”
Bauder was also excited to see developments from her middles. They’re getting better at reading the ball and timing jumps at the net. Chloe Mendez and Yasmin Ramirez accounted for four block assists out of Lake Placid’s eight. Bauder said it was great to see much more net play – a sight she hasn’t had in a while.
Both Brooke Walker and Jenna Walker posted double-doubles on Tuesday. Brooke had 18 digs to go with her kills and Jenna picked up 33 assists and a team-leading 22 digs.
However, for all those positives, the Green Dragons were still a little up and down and played out of sorts at times. Bauder will still take the win. And she called it an improvement after going winless against DeSoto in 2022.
“Volleyball is mental,” she said. “It’s a lot of mental. So, when we can get a win and we can come out playing four (or) less than five (sets) that’s a great night.”
Next up for the Green Dragons was a Thursday night home matchup against Lake Wales. Lake Placid swept the Highlanders on the road in its second match of the season on Aug. 24 and took the season series Thursday night.