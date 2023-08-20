Lake Placid High School football lost 42-8 against Evangelical Christian School in its preseason home game Friday night. As most preseason games do, it provided the opportunity for the Green Dragons to figure out what their team looks like on the field.
That means focusing on what the team did well and what it didn’t so the necessary adjustments can be made before the scores start actually counting. Head Coach Brandon Ludwig came away with a positive outlook for his team.
The goodLudwig was impressed with the level of physicality his team showed despite losing a good chunk of hitting in practice due to the weather’s lack of cooperation.
“I thought we were smacking kids,” he said. “So that’s one thing I’m really excited about is our toughness and our physicality to be able to get to the ball and block people.”
He was also quite impressed with how his team worked to hang in against a Sentinel squad that was 8-0 in 2022 until suffering a loss in the playoffs. The Green Dragons made some big plays during Friday night’s contest.
Running back EJ Williams ripped off his first of some big runs in Lake Placid’s first play from scrimmage to get the Green Dragons in plus territory. Later in the game, August Stivender hooked up with Mosley McCray for a 55-yard catch and run for the Green Dragons’ lone touchdown of the night. There’s also a sack by Ezekiel Daley that recorded a safety late in the game, too.
Those plays show Lake Placid has the capability to compete with the teams on their schedule. But it’ll take supreme toughness to win.
The badObviously losing 42-8 means something wasn’t right. And for Lake Placid the issues arose mostly from fatigue.
Penalties and difficulty with personnel changes were symptoms of that fatigue. The Green Dragons committed multiple false starts and holding penalties – some that killed drives – to fall behind the eight ball on offense. On defense, the Green Dragons struggled to get substitutions or the right personnel because players were getting worked on or had to rest.
That lack of conditioning comes from just a lack of practice time out in the field. There are just parts of football that can’t be simulated and one of the most important ones is being used to the wear and tear a game puts on the body – especially in the heat. That goes double for Lake Placid which plays a lot of guys both ways.
And it isn’t like when the weather doesn’t cooperate, practice is over. Ludwig still finds ways to get work in.
“We practice on the (school) stage, we practice in the gym, we practice in the commons,” Ludwig said. “ We practice in the hallways, and you can’t replicate the heat. When you’re out here on Friday night, and it’s 90 degrees it’s definitely tough.”
It likely led to some problems too with finishing drives that Ludwig pointed out.
“We were there,” he said. “We should have had at least two or three more touchdowns on the board. So that’s the most frustrating thing but it’s football. You got to finish drives.”
What’s nextBegrudgingly, Ludwig and the Green Dragons have the week off before hitting the road to take on Cypress Lake in Lake Placid’s regular season debut.
Hopefully, for their sake, they can find some time to hit and get work out in the Florida heat to be a little more accustomed. But Ludwig’s confident in his squad. A step in the right direction in Game 1 could mean big for the season. He’ll look to change practice times around to get that much-needed field work in.
“I think we’ll be fine because I think the physicality will save us and we got some athletes that can run around,” he said.