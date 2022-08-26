LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons swing into a new season with a victory over the Okeechobee Brahmans at Placid Lakes Golf Course. The Green Dragons finished with a 162 while the Brahmans had 252.

“We were really excited about how well the boys played,” said Coach Jason Holden. “Golf is one of those things where you can’t control your opponent. You just have to go out, focus and play your best. Everybody really played great round.”

