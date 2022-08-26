LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons swing into a new season with a victory over the Okeechobee Brahmans at Placid Lakes Golf Course. The Green Dragons finished with a 162 while the Brahmans had 252.
“We were really excited about how well the boys played,” said Coach Jason Holden. “Golf is one of those things where you can’t control your opponent. You just have to go out, focus and play your best. Everybody really played great round.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons dominated on the links with all five athletes finishing under 45 in the nine-hole competition. Wyatt Jackson came in first place with 38 strokes with Daylon White in a close second with 40. Parker Griffin rounded out the top three with a 41. Michael Hough had a 43 and Cade Grigsby fired a 45.
As for the Brahmans, Charlie Von Eman shot a team-low 56, Ziryn Flores had 58, Jackson Holcomb came in with 67 and Luke Bessey finished with 71 strokes.
“Being the first year with this group of guys, you don’t know how they’re gonna respond when it comes to the competition, if they’re able to focus. They really did and I was surprised at how focused we were out on the course,” Holden said.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Sebring to face the Blue Streaks at the Country Club of Sebring. The Lady Dragons will also be taking on the Blue Streaks at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club with both competitions beginning at 4 p.m.