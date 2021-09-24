LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons emerged from Tuesday Night’s contest against the visiting Hardee Wildcats with a three set win; 25-14, 25-22 and 25-11 to improve to 9-8 on the season.
“We got to play everybody,” said Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder. “Everybody got game experience, we are coming down to our last few home games, we have Avon Park on Thursday, then Okeechobee, then we have an away stretch.”
Lake Placid laid the groundwork early in the first game taking a 13-6 lead, the thirteenth point coming off a serve by Emily Tharp that clipped the top of the net and hit the floor untouched.
An ace by Jenna Walker a few minutes later gave Lake Placid a double digit lead at 17-7 and a kill shot four points later by Taylor Walker maintained the ten point advantage for the Green Dragons at 19-9.
The Green Dragons cruised to a Game 1 win 25-14 with Brooke Walker hitting the game winner off a Hardee defender to secure the victory.
Game 2 was a little closer as Hardee opened up an early 4-1 lead. Two kill shots and a block for point by B. Walker and three kill shots T. Walker paved a path to an eight point lead for Lake Placid at 17-9.
Despite a push over for point by Paige Person and a couple of more kill shots by T. Walker, Hardee chipped away at the Green Dragon lead to get within one point 23-22.
Lake Placid scored the last two points, the winner being a mishit by Hardee on serve receive for the 25-22 game 2 win.
Lake Placid forged ahead of Hardee early in game three, taking an 11-5 lead. Hardee rallied back with four straight before a block for point by Person that made the score 12-9.
With score in Lake Placid’s favor at 13-10, the Green Dragons finished the game impressively with a 12-1 run highlighted by a kill shot by Maajenay Bryant and the winning point on an ace by Brooklynne Doty to make the final score 25-11 and giving the Green Dragons a 3-0 match victory.
“We played aggressive,” added Bauder. “Though we did lighten up in the second game and missed to many serves, for the most part we did pretty good. It was a good match to watch, the girls were having fun, so it was a good night for everyone.”
Lake Placid hosted the Avon Park Red Devils on Thursday night with results unavailable at press time. The Green Dragons play the Red Devils again on Monday in Avon Park starting at 7:30 p.m.