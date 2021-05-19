LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Lady Green Dragons’ season is over but the softball team is extremely grateful for the support that the community has shown. A few businesses in particular really stepped up and donated quite a bit. A couple of places and individuals even offered money per run at the Green Dragons’ last home game of the regular season.
Community Electric offered $100 per run when Lake Placid faced off against Glades Day. Central Florida Interiors – Brooke Foster offered $10 per run, Heather Harshman – Edward Jones $25 per run, Mike Corby — Corby Tile and Marble $10 per run plus $50 and C & C Plumbing and Repair INC. donated $1,000. In addition to these donations, each of these businesses purchased banner sponsorships for $300 earlier in the season. Subway in Lake Placid also purchased a banner and fed both the JV and Varsity teams cookies and subs for each away game.
The Green Dragons ended up clobbering Glades Day, 18-7, and banked a total of $3,660.
“Carl Canevari has been promoting all of the businesses that gave us sponsorships this year,” explained Lake Placid Coach Gus Diez. “Before each game he would take a photo of the girls with a different banner, put it on his Facebook page and say ‘today’s game is sponsored by’ whatever sponsor. When it was Community Electrics turn Aaron said ‘thank you and I will give $100 per run’, from there it snowballed. We had $100 from Aaron (Community Electric), Heather Harshman (with Edward Jones) did $25 per run and a couple other businesses did $10 per run. We made 18 runs that game so we called Aaron and said you don’t really have to do that and he said ‘I’m a man of my word and you will have a check tomorrow’. The girls went to pick up a check for $1,800.”
All the money the Green Dragons receive goes to the team.
“The money will go towards new uniforms for next season and the uniforms we used this season will go to JV next season,” Diez said. “This money is huge for us, the backing we have gotten from our community this year has been amazing. We have always done the banner program but we weren’t able to push it as much. Carl and his wife Betsy took the reigns this year and we ended up with 33 banner sponsors and that is unheard of. It is huge for us, so we can get new uniforms, equipment and things we need around the field. Subway here in Lake Placid bought a banner and gave us free subs for every away game for the whole team.”
Community Electric was impressed by Canevari’s technique and dedication.
“I was very late doing any sponsorship with the softball team but I give all credit to Carl Canevari of Heritage Homes. His daughter is on the team and he does a lot for the team,” said Aaron Huret, president of Community Electric. “I have been watching from afar and I am very proud of what he has accomplished thus far. That being said, I’ve seen other companies throughout the year buy banners for the outfield, but what sets this team apart is that Carl will take those sponsors and feature a company. He highlights those companies and I was so impressed on the exposure he gives those sponsors, the effort and social media attention he was getting for his sponsors. I’ve sponsored several teams and organizations in the past and no one really took notice but with Carl’s efforts he was able to promote the sponsors and put them on a pedestal.”
Huret was happy to help the Lady Green Dragons but didn’t plan on offering $100 per run.
“At the end of the season two girls came to my office and asked if we wanted to sponsor a banner and I can’t say no to those girls,” explained Huret. “When Carl featured Community Electric at the last game of the regular season and I was feeling very in the moment and spur of the moment I said I would give them $100 per run for that game. I went and Googled the opposing team’s record and I started to get a little nervous because the scores were in the 20s. I was thinking ‘what did I get myself into.’ Some of the parents, who are also my friends, were texting me throughout the game telling me the score was 27-17 and messing with me. At the end of the game I thought there was 27 runs and when I found out there were 18 I wasn’t mad, I am a man of my word and I paid the money. I did it for them.”
Huret is proud to be a part of Lake Placid’s improvements.
“Carl told me they have an upcoming project to build a fence and some of the money would go towards that, I am proud to be a part of that,” said Huret. “I’ve seen that Carl put his own time, money and effort into building the girls a new batting cage and that was all through sponsorships and donations. When a good thing in the community goes on like that, it brings me back to the movement Don Cram did back in the day. Don volunteered time and money to build the ball park for the little league in Lake Placid. Don just passed away this past year. I am following in their footsteps and the work they have put in. I want to be just like them. This is a good community and a great team.”
The Green Dragons coaches and players are extremely thankful for all the support.
“This year the community has really stepped up and backed us up. I am thankful for Aaron and all of the other sponsors we had this year. Anything we needed they supplied for us. This year was just incredible,” Diez said.