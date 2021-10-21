LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons dominated Tuesday night in the Class 3A-District 9 semifinal match against the Frostproof Bulldogs. The Green Dragons swept the Bulldogs in three straight sets with scores of 27-25, 25-16 and 25-11.
“I am excited for us and we are peaking when we need to,” said Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder. “They are starting to come together and understanding that it is going to take all of them. They can’t play three here or three there, it is going to take all six and the six on the bench. Everyone got in tonight to play and we are looking forward to Thursday. Taylor (Walker) had a great night with some big kills, our libero (Hermonie Boudreau) did great tonight, Jenna (Walker) did well setting as usual and the defense did an amazing job so it really was a team effort. I am proud of all of them. They came in and did what we need them to do. The first set took us a little bit to get warmed up but they got it together.”
The first set was a nail-biter and went into extra points. The Bulldogs pulled ahead early and had a 7-4 lead and expanded that lead to 11-7. Frostproof had a commanding 19-13 lead when Lake Placid came rallying from behind. Brooke Walker stepped back to the line to serve for Lake Placid and after a long volley, the Green Dragons went on a five-point run to tie the game at 19. Lake Placid took a 24-22 lead but the Bulldogs reclaimed the lead with a two-point run making the score 25-24. The Green Dragons sent Boudreau back to the line to serve and Brooke Walker made a huge kill across the middle to tie the game and added a tip over to help Lake Placid narrowly win the first set, 27-25. Brooke Walker led the Green Dragons in aces with 5 and also contributed 10 kills and 6 digs for the night.
In set two, the Green Dragons and Bulldogs were tied at 3 and again at 8. Lake Placid pulled ahead with a six-point run with Paige Person at the line bring the score to 17-10. The Bulldogs and Green Dragons went point-for-point for several volleys and Lake Placid built their lead to an overwhelming 20-14. Alanah Hill stepped to the line for the Green Dragons and served a three-point run bring Lake Placid just one point away from victory. The Green Dragons made the final point needed to win set two 25-16 and furthered their lead to 2-0.
“I am pretty excited and ready for Thursday against Lakeland Christian,” said Alanah Hills. “I was a little scared in the first set but then we picked it up and the first set seemed like a warm-up set. I think our team has definitely improved, especially our freshmen. We have gone through a lot. We are going to practice hard and work on a few things before Thursday. This season I want to play the game that I know.”
The Green Dragons clobbered the Bulldogs in set three. Lake Placid started the set off with three aces served by Jenna Walker and the Green Dragons started the set with a 9-0 lead. Jenna Walker made 32 assists, 16 digs, 2 aces and 2 kills. Taylor Walker led the team in kills with 11 and added 6 digs for Lake Placid. The Green Dragons built their lead to an overwhelming 15-8 lead. With Person back to serve, Lake Placid expanded their lead with a five-point run bringing the score to 21-8. The Green Dragons held on for a 25-11 victory and sealed their spot in the Class 3A-District 9 Championship.
“We are going to work on understanding that they don’t have swing and hit the ball hard,” explained Bauder. “They need to get the ball into holes and we tend to want to keep swinging because it looks good and feels good but it isn’t always effective. We need to learn to be effective and score points and stay ahead when we need to. For us to win long rallies is good and we are getting better at that. Our defense is usually on but our offense needs to execute.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons (12-12) will travel to Lakeland tonight to take on the Lakeland Christian Vikings (13-9). The match is set to start at 7:30 p.m.