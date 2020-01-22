LAKE PLACID — In a Saturday matinee game, the Tenoroc Titans traveled to play the Lake Placid Green Dragons. The Green Dragons proved to be too much on the Titans, winning 49-8.
“We got a chance to play some of our players that don’t normally get to play,” said Lake Placid coach Calvin Sanders. “I saw some of the things we have taught in practice. They actually tried to do it in the game. That is a good thing. It is going to help us in the long run.”
The Green Dragons dominated the first quarter, scoring by the Thompson sisters, Jaylynn and Javia, pushed Lake Placid into an early lead. The sisters combined for nine of the fourteen points. The Green Dragons defense held the Titans scoreless until 29 seconds were left in the first quarter. The Titans’ Charli Greene scored two points and was fouled on the play. Her free throw attempt was missed. Lake Placid led 14-2 at the end of the first period.
In the second quarter Lake Placid’s Javia Thompson, Claire Phypers, and Kayla Domenech each scored. While Tenoroc’s Leah Jamerson contributed four points. Coach Sanders’ mix of press defense and zone defense seemed to confuse the Titans. The Green Dragons had a 24-6 lead going into halftime.
The Green Dragons defense held the Titans scoreless in the third quarter. Phypers scored six of the eleven points scored in the third quarter by Lake Placid. The Green Dragons had a 35-6 lead at the end of the third period.
The Green Dragons found their groove from three-point land. Lake Placid hit four 3-pointers, as Jaylynn Thompson hit two buckets to put the game out of reach. Tenoroc’s Greene and Nay Coleman both scored one point.
The Green Dragons were led in scoring by Javia Thompson with 14 points and Jaylynn Thompson contributed 12 points. Tenoroc’s leading scorer was Leah Jamerson, with four points.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons will travel to Frostproof next Friday Jan. 24th with a 7:30 p.m. start time. Frostproof defeated the Green Dragons 60-47 earlier this season.