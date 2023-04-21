The Lake Placid Green Dragons had a great night on the softball diamond. It was not only senior night but the Lady Dragons dominated against the Gateway Charter Griffins, 14-4. A walk off triple by Kaedince Rueles in the fifth triggered the mercy rule.

“It was very sloppy, we played to their level unfortunately,” Lake Placid Coach Gus Diez said. “We should have pounded them. We just let them hang in for five innings. This win is important because we have two tough teams coming up, Tampa Catholic on Thursday and McKeel on Friday, so we needed to get out early. They let the other team hit around but they finally did what they had to do.”

