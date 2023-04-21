The Lake Placid Green Dragons had a great night on the softball diamond. It was not only senior night but the Lady Dragons dominated against the Gateway Charter Griffins, 14-4. A walk off triple by Kaedince Rueles in the fifth triggered the mercy rule.
“It was very sloppy, we played to their level unfortunately,” Lake Placid Coach Gus Diez said. “We should have pounded them. We just let them hang in for five innings. This win is important because we have two tough teams coming up, Tampa Catholic on Thursday and McKeel on Friday, so we needed to get out early. They let the other team hit around but they finally did what they had to do.”
Lake Placid took the lead early with Allie Oliveros hitting a hard grounder to third base. When the Griffins’ third baseman overthrew first, Oliveros took advantage and advanced to second. She then stole third when she saw the opportunity. Emily Tharp hit a sacrifice grounder to third, driving home Oliveros for an RBI, which gave Lake Placid a 1-0 lead.
Gateway evened the score in the top of the second. Denise Gonzales hit a fly ball deep into the right-center field gap for a triple. The Griffins then batted out of order when Maria Marino did not take her turn in place but instead Giselle Micco took her turn. Marino was called out by officials and Micco had to redo her at bat, which she previously hit an RBI when she batted out of order. On her second attempt, Micco hit a grounder down the left field line, once again driving home Gonzales and tying the game at 1-1.
In the bottom of the third the Green Dragons reclaimed the lead. Taylor Pollard hit a short grounder back to the pitcher who threw the ball high causing the first baseman to come off the bag and allowing Pollard to reach safely. Allie Oliveros and Emily Tharp both draw walks to load the bases. Pollard took home on a wild pitch and Allie Oliveros and Tharp advanced on the same wild pitch. Madisyn Garduno hit a blooper to center, driving home Allie Oliveros and put the Green Dragons up 3-1. Natalie Velozo hit a grounder to second driving in Tharp, and Velozo reached when first was overthrown. She advanced to second on the error and Madisyn Garduno went home on the same error. Jillian Garduno hit a line up the middle, driving home Velozo for an RBI giving Lake Placid a 6-1 lead.
Gateway chopped at the deficit in the fourth when Elaina Cobian scored on a wild pitch.
The Green Dragons expanded their lead in the bottom of the fourth. The bases were loaded when Ruelas hit a hard grounder to third driving home Tharp. Kayla Oliveros followed suit and hit a grounder to third, which plated Lilly Canevari. The throw to first in attempt to get Kayla Oliveros out was overthrown allowing Jillian Garduno to score on the error giving Lake Placid an overwhelming 9-2 advantage.
The Griffins added a run in the top of the fifth, but Lake Placid ran away with the game scoring five in the bottom of the fifth. Tharp was on first when Madisyn Garduno hammered a line down the right field line for a triple and an RBI. Velozo was hit by a pitch putting runners on the corners. Canevari hit a grounder to third; the third baseman tried to tag Madisyn Garduno, who was diving back to third but was unsuccessful. The bases were loaded and Jillian Garduno drew a walk sending home Madisyn Garduno. Ruelas stepped to the plate and clobbered the ball down the left field line plating Velozo, Canevari and Jillian Garduno for a walk off triple ending the game with a final score of 14-4.
Emily Tharp was on the mound all five innings for Lake Placid and allowed nine hits, four runs but struck out seven hitters.
“Em (Tharpe) struggled a little bit,” Diez said. “She was hitting her spots the first couple innings but after that she was floating the balls but she barreled down and got the out when she needed to.”
Though it is not the seniors last game for the Green Dragons they were celebrated before the game and Coach Diez knows he has some big shoes to fill next season.
“Taylor has played JV for me most of the time and has come up the last couple of years to be a runner,” explained Diez. “She is a great kid who will do anything that is asked of her. She did well tonight and had two walks. Lilly has been a force; she has played every game with me for the last four years and has done well. This year she moved from third to first and has picked it up really well. She is a hard worker. She is one of those kids that wants extra grounders after practice; she will call me up and ask to go to the cages. She wants that extra work. She is a team leader and is important. Big shoes to fill.”