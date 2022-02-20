LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons took on the Clewiston Tigers on the tennis court. The Lady Green Dragons fought through windy conditions to defeat the Tigers and secure their first win of the season.
“Since this is my first year coaching all of this is very fresh to me,” explained Lake Placid Coach Jennifer DeYoung. “This was our first win for the season and I am very proud of the girls. We have been working hard on accuracy and serves. I think all of the girls did a great job. Clewiston has a lot of new girls and while the matches were going on, my girls were helping them learn the game. Super proud of the good sportsmanship for sure.”
The matches were best two out of three sets.
In singles, Aynsley Davis won her match with scores of 6-0 and 6-1.
Paige Roberts unfortunately lost 6-7 and 1-6.
Jaida Goodyear was victorious going 6-2 and 6-1.
Hannah DeYoung and Aubrey Prescott both blanked their opponent 6-0 and 6-0.
During doubles, Davis and Roberts came out on top with scores of 6-2 and 6-2.
Goodyear and DeYoung teamed up to dominate their challengers 6-0 and 6-0.
Lake Placid boys and girls tennis teams will hit the road to take on their cross county rivals, the Sebring Blue Streaks, on Tuesday starting at 4:30 p.m.