LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons boys’ soccer team won the Class 3A-District 9 Championship Thursday night at Roger Scarborough Stadium in Lake Placid with a 3-0 win over the Cardinal Mooney Cougars in a hard fought and physical contest.
Though Cardinal Mooney appeared to be the more aggressive, keeping the ball in Lake Placid territory, it was the Green Dragons that counter attacked and had a few early opportunities in the first 12 minutes of the game to take the lead.
Four minutes into the game, Max Troutman had a 15 yard shot attempt blocked by the Cardinal Mooney goalkeeper and a minute later Adrian Mojica’s 25 yard shot attempt went wide left.
With 28:20 left in the first half, Mojica missed a second attempt, again just barely wide left as the game remained scoreless.
Cardinal Mooney took charge over the next twelve minutes, taking three shots, the first on a breakaway up the middle by Mark Yencik that was blocked by Lake Placid’s Goalkeeper Eliazar Palacios.
Five minutes later, Palacios deflected a shot out of bounds by the Cougars Jack Adamczyck, who also missed another shot attempt with 17:45 left in the half when a 30 yard attempt sailed high.
Lake Placid broke the scoreless tie with 16:48 left in the first half as they pushed the ball down the left side and centered the ball to Edson Becerra who made the 15 yard shot to give the Green Dragons a 1-0 lead.
The goal was followed by ten minutes of both teams feeling each other out, but not taking any significant shots until 6:30 left in the half when Cardinal Mooney nearly making a 40 yard freekick, that was deflected over the goal by Palacios. Two minutes later Palacios made another great save on a Cardinal Mooney corner kick where a diving Palacios prevented the ball from making it to the goal.
Holding off the Cougar surge, Lake Placid responded with a lightning goal by Edvin Reyes from 20 yards out with 4 minutes left in the half and would give the Green Dragons a 2-0 halftime lead.
Lake Placid, after another great save by Palacios midway through the second half scored their third goal as Mojica kicked a laser from 40 yards out in the middle of the field into the left center of the goal.
Now leading with 3-0 with less than 20 minutes left in the game, Lake Placid held off every push made by Cardinal Mooney to win the game 3-0 to become the Class 3A-District 9 Champions and to advance to regionals.
Opponent, date, location and time have yet to be determined for the regional tournament as of press time.