LAKE PLACID — A last-second win. Back to .500. Most importantly, a victory on senior night.

Lake Placid varsity football (4-4) defeated the Okeechobee Brahmans (1-6) 22-16 in an instant classic Thursday night. A touchdown run from a scrambling Keveun Mason at the horn put the Green Dragons over the top. And for the first time in years, they sent their seniors out as winners in their final home game.

