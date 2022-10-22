LAKE PLACID — A last-second win. Back to .500. Most importantly, a victory on senior night.
Lake Placid varsity football (4-4) defeated the Okeechobee Brahmans (1-6) 22-16 in an instant classic Thursday night. A touchdown run from a scrambling Keveun Mason at the horn put the Green Dragons over the top. And for the first time in years, they sent their seniors out as winners in their final home game.
“You couldn’t draw it up any better,” Head Coach Brandon Ludwig said. “I don’t remember the last time we won a senior game. So, just to get that – and doing (it in) the fashion we did – I’ll take that every day of the week, because I feel like that describes the seniors: claw their way back and fight their way back. And they found a way to get the job done.”
With fewer than 10 seconds left and the Green Dragons a handful of yards from the goal line, Mason took the snap out of shotgun in Lake Placid’s wildcat formation. He looked to pass but was immediately pressured.
The sophomore sprinted out to the right and found daylight up the sideline. After beating the angle on two defenders, one stood between him and the end zone. He put a spin move on and evaded him. But he started stumbling. Keeping his feet just enough, the running back lunged forward and hurled his body into the end zone.
After the officials determined time expired when Mason scored, the Lake Placid sideline exploded. Players and coaches leapt into each other in celebration as they converged on the field. The Green Dragons had won.
That incredible touchdown capped off a drive that started at the Lake Placid 35-yard line with 2:46 left in a 16-16 game and a stadium game clock broken since the first five minutes of the third quarter.
Ludwig had to manage an emotional sideline, a clock with no visual aid and his own emotions after he spotted his mother Kathy in the stands who traveled down to watch him coach a game for the first time ever. Plus, without a kicker, the Green Dragons needed to find the end zone.
A combination of Damarion Mitchell and Mason runs got them to the 50. Though, a holding call on a third down pushed Lake Placid back.
Facing first-and-14 from the Brahman 46, quarterback Mason Jacobs hit Mitchell in the middle of the Okeechobee zone. The running back got his hands on the ball but it slipped out, preventing a big gain.
Lake Placid tried a quarterback run but Jacobs was forced out of bounds for no gain. So, the Green Dragons went back to the air. And that created a chance at redemption.
Jacobs escaped the pocket and kept his rushers at bay while searching for an open receiver. He finally just chucked the ball downfield. Mitchell’s hands didn’t falter this time. He hauled in Jacobs’s pass with defenders all around him and set up a fourth-and-manageable for the Green Dragons.
Ludwig said that’s just who Mitchell is. If he makes a bad play, he makes up for it right away. In fact, Ludwig knew he’d make up for the drop right away. And Mitchell didn’t lack motivation.
“When I dropped that (pass) it made me so mad and I had no choice to make up for the next play, because me knowing like that’s going to sit in me at home in bed (or) sitting in the classroom like it would have sucked in me so I knew next play I had to make up for it and give it all I got,” Mitchell, the Okeechobee transfer, said.
They went back to Mason whose legs gave them a fresh set of downs.
After a deep shot fell incomplete, the Green Dragons tried it again on the other side of the field. Jacobs hit Adrian Hawthorne, who was in due to an injury to Amani Allen, at the 10-yard line. He caught the ball and took it to the five but it was knocked out. A fumble with the game on the line in regulation.
Time almost halted for Ludwig. Instead of seconds going by, he was experiencing years pass (and likely years coming off his life) as that ball sat on the ground. His body was tight from the stress.
But leave it to a senior to save the day on senior night.
A trailing Devin Brown spotted the ball and picked it up.
“I just happened to see it roll on the (ground),” Brown said. “And we needed a touchdown. I had to go get it.”
He carried the ball into the end zone thinking he scored but fumble recoveries are ruled dead. The Green Dragons would have to settle for a goal-to-go situation at the 4-yard line to win the game.
Mason shortened the distance on first down but a second down false start moved them back. The next play was when Mason made magic happen. His third rushing touchdown of the night.
It finished off a game that started off emotional with senior year night and became more so as the night kept going. It culminated in that thrilling win to give the seniors one last win at home.
Now, they have to make sure the high of Thursday’s win is harnessed in a productive manner. Ludwig will take the time to correct the mistakes and they’ll strive to get better without thinking about the week before.
The Green Dragons will travel to face a district opponent in the Hardee Wildcats on Friday at 7:30 p.m.