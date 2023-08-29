Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low near 80F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low near 80F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.