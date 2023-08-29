Green terror

The green terror are by far one of the most beautiful freshwater fish you can raise in an aquarium.

One of my all-time favorite tropical fish is the green terror. The name certainly implies aggressive behavior, however, the experience I’ve had with these beautiful fish is no more aggressive than most cichlids exhibit. In fact, they seem to get along with most cichlids, including those deemed aggressive. I think the secret is providing them with ample space since they enjoy swimming.

These fish are originally from Peru and Ecuador, although most of the fish in the United States are raised here.

