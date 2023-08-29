One of my all-time favorite tropical fish is the green terror. The name certainly implies aggressive behavior, however, the experience I’ve had with these beautiful fish is no more aggressive than most cichlids exhibit. In fact, they seem to get along with most cichlids, including those deemed aggressive. I think the secret is providing them with ample space since they enjoy swimming.
These fish are originally from Peru and Ecuador, although most of the fish in the United States are raised here.
They are by far one of the most beautiful freshwater fish you can raise in an aquarium. Their colorful bodies provide an eye-catching metallic green often highlighted by brighter blue, orange and yellow.
I raised a pair successfully and they were extremely good parents. Most cichlids share good parental skills, but mine raised several different batches of fry, watching over them until they were able to fend for themselves.
Color patterns can vary a bit. This is especially true with females. Females tend to have a duller color than males. Not only that, but those iconic orange stripes are sometimes absent from female fish.
Similar to other cichlids, the males will have a distinct hump on their foreheads. Its probably the easiest way to tell the two sexes apart since the female does not have a hump.
My green terrors grew rapidly and easily exceeded 6-7 inches. I’ve read where they can grow as large as 12 inches in a large tank. Mine were kept in a 70-gallon tank, along with a wide variety of other cichlids.
They are hardy fish, and relatively easy to take care of. They do well in a wide range of water conditions, with water temperatures ranging from 68 to 80 degrees F., but they prefer 72- to 78-degree water. PH levels between 6.5 and 8.0.
Setting up their tank is easy since they are happy with live plants as well as artificials, rock formations and wood. Just keep in mind that they enjoy being free swimmers, so make sure they have plenty of room to swim. They also like to dig, so a small, sandy substrate material allows them to dig without any consequences.
Green terrors are sensitive to light, preferring low-light conditions during the day. They also enjoy shaded areas within the tank.
Because they are large fish, they enjoy large food. Medium to large pellets, flakes and live food are all quickly eaten. Just keep in mind, these are large fish and the more they eat, the larger the mess in the bottom of the tank. Be sure to vacuum it out a couple of times a week.
Good tankmates might include Firemouths, Jack Dempseys, Flowerhorns, Silver Dollars, Convicts and Pleco’s, although if the tank is large enough, they will get along with most cichlids. Just keep an eye on things. Sometimes they just don’t like another fish for no apparent reason.
If you’re interested in breeding a pair, just start off with a half dozen and they will automatically pair off when they get bigger. A healthy adult female can lay as many as 600 eggs at a time. Make sure you have a plan for raising and eventually selling off the fry.
Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He is also an accomplished aquarist, with over 40 aquariums, and an author of four books: “Fish Tales,” “Just Add Water, Jan-Jun and Jul-Dec 2022” and “Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga.”