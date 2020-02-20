FT. PIERCE — The Avon Park Red Devils traveled to Fort Pierce Tuesday night to face the Lincoln Park Academy Greyhounds in the Class 4A-Region 4 semifinals. The Red Devils fell short with a final score of 56-36 ending Avon Park’s season.
“We got out to too slow of a start for us to actually be in it,” said Avon Park Coach Jeremy Wortinger. “We got down by double digits to start the game. We had some girls that were not feeling well, that contributed to us not doing well. When you play against a solid team like that, everyone has to contribute.”
The Greyhounds jumped into the lead early with a pair of 3-pointers and four baskets giving Lincoln Park a commanding 19-7 lead at the end of the first.
Avon Park’s DeShayla Hawthorne netted two baskets and Tori Hester added a bucket but the Greyhounds had an overwhelming 30-10 lead at halftime. Hawthorne led the Red Devils with 15 points on the night.
“We obviously didn’t win the game but it was a great experience for the girls, it was everyone’s first trip there and we do have plans to go back next year,” said Wortinger. “We want to build off of this and try to finish the business next year. This season has been a success for sure. Our youth caught up with us in this game as we played a more experienced veteran team. At some point I figured it would catch up to us.”
In the second half Avon Park and Lincoln Park were evenly matched with each scoring 26 points.
The Red Devils were unable to rally and came up short, 56-36.
“It has been a great season and I am proud of our girls,” Wortinger said. “We persevered through some ups and downs throughout the season. We are proud of this season even though it did not end the way we wanted it to.”
“We are losing one senior, Jade Bell, she came off the bench for us and played very well in the second half. She was a big part of the reason we got things going in the second half. We want to salute her on the season she had. Most of the girls will be back next season.”