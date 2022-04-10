SEBRING — After a long hard-fought battle the Sebring Blue Streaks fell short to the Lincoln Park Greyhounds Friday night on the gridiron. As time ran out the Greyhounds scored, clinching the victory with a final score of 20-13 in a Class 1A-District 11 matchup. This loss unfortunately drops the Blue Streaks record to 5-5 for the season and 1-3 in district play.
“I’m proud of my girls, we are still young but they are getting better each game,” said Sebring’s Coach Gary Demarest. “The record of that team (Lincoln Park) doesn’t reflect what they have done, they have beat some really good teams so I knew it was going to be a dog fight all the way through. My girls did everything I asked them and I couldn’t be any prouder. We lost but guess what? We are in the district tournament and we will see them again. I’m proud of the program and everything else going on. My girls are a class act. These girls make me proud on the field and in the school. It’s about winning at the district tournament, if we are the ones cheering at the district tournament, that is the game that counts.”
Lincoln Park struck early in the first quarter on their first drive of the night. On their fourth pass of the night the Greyhounds sent the ball sailing into the arms of Lahela Cornett for an 8-yard touchdown. A flag against Sebring for pushing put the Greyhounds on the 2-yard line for the extra point which was ran in giving Lincoln Park a 7-0 lead with 7:48 left in the first.
The Blue Streaks quickly answered. After several passes the Blue Streaks worked their way up to the Greyhound’s 19-yard line. Sebring’s quarterback, Ashby Edgemon, passed down field to Adrianna Maldonado who ran it 10 yards, past several defenders and into the end zone. The Blue Streaks were unable to punch through for the extra point so the Greyhounds held on to the lead, 7-6.
As time was winding down in the second quarter, the Greyhounds expanded their lead. The Blue Streaks punted on fourth down but the snap was dropped resulting in a dead ball deep into Sebring territory with just 5 yards to go. Lincoln Park made a short pass to Faith Hall for a touchdown. The Sebring defense stopped the extra point but the damage was done and the Greyhounds held a 13-6 lead going into halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter the Blue Streaks tied things up. Sebring worked their way up to the Lincoln Park 15 with several hand offs and short passes. Edgemon passed to Shyann DeBree who was tackled on the 2-yard line and a flag was called against Lincoln Park for the tackle. While under pressure by the Greyhound’s defense, Edgemon stretched her arms across to score for the Blue Streaks. Edgemon once again found herself surrounded by Greyhounds so she pitched the ball to Claudia Armengol who reached across the goal line tying the game at 13-13 with 8:15 left in the game.
With less than a minute left in the game Lincoln Park reclaimed the lead with a touchdown pass to Cornett. The Greyhounds made the extra point securing the victory with a final score of 20-13.
Edgemon completed 13 passes for 160 yards, made two carries for seven yards and made a touchdown. Armengol led the Blue Streaks in rushing yards with 46 on eight carries. Maldonado was Sebring’s leader in receiving yards with six receptions for a total of 79 yards.
The Sebring Blue Streaks will be on the road to take on the Horizon Hawks (2-6 on the season, 0-3 in districts) on Friday.