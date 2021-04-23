WINTER HAVEN – The Highlands County Anglers Club traveled to Winter Haven to compete in the two-day Florida Bass Nation Tournament. The central high and junior bass tournament was held on the Winter Haven chain of lakes recently. With adverse weather on day two cutting the competition short. 127 boats turned out for the last qualifier of the season.
Coach Buck Rapp was extremely proud of all of his anglers.
“Considering the conditions, I thought our kids did awesome,” said Coach Rapp. “The weather was horrendous on the second day. We had a couple teams qualify for the state championship.”
The Highlands County Anglers Club is students from all over Highlands County ranging from third grade to seniors. There are nearly 50 anglers in the club. They compete from the panhandle all the way south in the Florida Bass Nation.
In the high school division the team of Chase Grigsby and James Swaford placed first. They struggled on Saturday with only a ten pound bag but they came back Sunday and got it done. With a shorter time frame due to weather, the dynamic duo caught 5 fish for a total of 20.49 pounds placing them at the top of the podium.
“Chase and James stuck it out and did a great job,” added Rapp. “They split $1,000 and just did a great job. They had to find cover during the thunderstorm on the second day but they still managed to catch fish and place first.”
Coach Rapp was extremely proud of Grigsby and Swaford for sticking it out.
“They have been fishing for several years now and they are becoming elite fisherman in the high school division,” Rapp stated. “I am extremely proud of them. It has been a long time coming and they grinded it out. For them to catch 20 pounds with a five fish limit is amazing. They could have had more but they had to shut it down because of the lightning. Had they had more time, they could have had a 25 to 30 pound bag.”
Being stuck on the lake was not part of the plan for Grigsby and Swaford.
“The first day we didn’t do to good but the second day we launched off into a lake that we didn’t know too much about,” explained Grigsby. “We ran up the chain a bit and pulled up to a spot we hadn’t fished in a couple of years and caught a six pounder then James caught a six pounder, I then caught a six and half pounder but then a horrible storm rolled up. The rods were buzzing from the electricity from the lightning so we hid under a bridge for five to six hours. Once it let up enough we hauled butt back to the ramp. Lightning was popping everywhere.”
It was a rough day on the lake but Grigsby was ecstatic to get the win.
“It felt great to get the win, it felt refreshing for us and it was long overdue. Coach Rapp is a great guy and helps us out with everything. My partner, James, is a great kid and we like to fish together. We have been fishing together all season and we love it. Unfortunately we did not qualify for the state tournament but I’m going to fish a lot of tournaments to practice for next season and hope for the best.”
“On Saturday we only caught three fish so we knew we had to do something completely different on Sunday,” explained Swaford. “We ended up going as far north as we could to a random lake we had never been on before. Chase and I caught a total of 20 pounds. We wanted to fish some more but our rods had become lightning rods in the storm. We could feel the electricity in the air. Transformers and light posts were blowing up around us as we waited it out. It was a crazy experience.”
Swaford was happy to be partnered with Grigsby this season.
“I am very thankful to have Chase as a partner,” stated Swaford. “He contributed a lot when I couldn’t and I did the same for him. Both of our dads were very cooperative with us, they were our captains each day, at the end of the day it was our decision where to fish but it was great to have their advice. Coach Rapp is great and always supporting us. I am going to keep on fishing and get ready for next season.”
The junior division had three teams qualify for the Bass Nation State Championship that will be held on June 11 and 12 in Okeechobee at C. Scott Drive Park. The duos of Jared Bullock and Adrian Maldonado, Jaxson Rapp and Jack Sebring and Carson Yero and Kaiden Smith all qualified for the state tournament.
“I have almost as many junior anglers as I do in the high school group,” explained Rapp. “Florida Bass Nation is the best throughout Florida. They will be sending 17 to 18 teams to the national championship again from Florida. 17 from the high school and 2 or 3 from the junior division. It constantly gets bigger and better. It has really taken off in the last couple of years. A lot these kids go on to fish in college or on the pro circuit.”