SAN DIEGO — Ha-Seong Kim hit a grand slam and a double, stole third and scored twice to lead the struggling San Diego Padres to a critical 6-2 win against the Miami Marlins on Monday night in a matchup of National League wild-card hopefuls.

“Since he has been in the leadoff spot really is kind of when he hit his stride,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said of Kim. “He knocks in runs, he gets big hits, he gets on base, he understands what is asked of him in a leadoff spot, and he plays defensively as well as anybody in the game. He has become quite the player.”

Recommended for you