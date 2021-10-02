SEBRING — The Highlands County Habitat for Humanity wants you, your golf friends and donations.
The annual Golf “Fore” Homes Tournament is coming on Oct. 9 at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. Organizers would like to have as many teams this year as the number of years the local affiliate has built homes for local families. They are about halfway there, said Blair Pakowski, director of Programs.
As of Tuesday, they had 15 teams signed up, but were eager to get the rest of them signed up this week, Pakowski said.
Since 1990, Highlands County Habitat for Humanity has helped more than 200 families with new home construction, home rehabilitation, minor/critical home repair and home accessibility additions. Thanks to the generosity of donors, staff, the board of directors and volunteers, Habitat has continued to make tremendous progress toward eliminating substandard housing throughout our community, said Kizzy Milhouse, Habitat administrative assistant, in a letter to donors and supporters.
The number of families in poverty housing is growing, she said, and the number of affordable housing units is shrinking.
“Which is why now more than ever, we need your continued support,” Millhouse said.
Fortunately, Pakowski said, Habitat staff and boosters were able to have the tournament last year, and will have it again this year, minus the usual Friday night reception and auction, for pandemic reasons. Proceeds will benefit building projects in Mason’s Ridge in Sebring, providing families with the safety and security of being a homeowner. In addition to safety, being a homeowner promotes better health, a pathway out of poverty, stable neighborhoods, thriving families and communities, increased graduation rates and continued education.
Habitat for Humanity partner families contribute 400 hours of “sweat equity,” to include 100 hours of building their own home, pay an affordable mortgage, pay taxes and insurance on their homes and advocate for future Habitat families.
Individual players can play at $75 each, teams at $300. Single player hole sponsorships are $100 and team play witha hold sponsorship is $350.
To register, visit www.habitathighlands.org, email info@habitathighlands.org or call 863-385-7156.