SEBRING — The sun was slowly rising over Highlands Hammock State Park as 56 competitors and a couple of four-legged friends took their mark for the 12th Annual ARC Halloween 5K, a competition where costumes were encouraged and fun was had by all.
The overall Female Youth Winner was Amanda Martin who finished 10th overall with a time of 26:52.2 and the overall Male Youth Winner was Colton Schroder, who placed second overall coming in at 24:42.8.
Jonathan Russell placed first overall and was the Male Open Winner when he crossed the finish line in 20:26.2. Zoe Wortinger was the overall Female Open Winner with a final time of 25:46.3 and she placed sixth overall.
In the Female 9 and under division Liliona McPike placed first with 1:02:49 and on the Male side Myles Schult claimed top prize with 33:22.2.
The Male 10 to 20 group, Austin Brown-Ulm came in first with 24:45.9 and finished in third overall. Josiah Lewis came in second with 28:25.4 and Alexander Evans rounded out the top three with 37:11.9. Caleb Branch had 1:02.49.
In the Female 20 to 29 unit, Failola Baeza was the first place finisher with a time of 32:42.3 and Cassandra McPike came in second with 1:02:50.
The Female 30 to 39 division went to Meredith Heather who clocked a 33:07.4 and in a close second was Krista Schult with 33:23.1. Finishing in third place was Latosha Harnage with 51:22 and Brandi Sanchez came in at 1:02.48. The Male first-place finisher was Davy Schroeder who finished in 24:56.1 placing him in fourth overall. Gregory Thompson placed second with 26:46.8 and ninth overall. Charles Browning rounded out the top three with a time of 36:56.4.
The Male 40 to 49 group was won by Carlos Diaz who finished in 30:22.5 and placing second was Jeffrey Chaffin in 32:43.4. On the Female side, Marlene Brantley claimed first place with 29:38 with Deborah Brewner not far behind with a time of 31:35. Finishing in third place was Marybeth Przychocki with 34:14.5.
Carolyn Stone came in first place in the Female 50 to 59 division with 38:34.3 while Judy Gerber finished in second with 41:31.9. Third place went to Janet Curtis with 47:33. In the Male group, Eric Jennings claimed top prize with a final time of 26:13.5 and placed seventh overall. Crossing the finish line in second place was Robert Fuhrer with 26:26.8 and claimed eighth place overall.
In the Female 60 and over group, Darlene Christensen crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 30:53. Jan Shoop was not far behind in second with 33:06.7 and rounding out the top three was Kathi Flyte with a time of 37:31.3. The first place Male competitor was Terry Engle with 25:18.9 which placed him in fifth overall. Tom Lockette placed second with 41:32.4.