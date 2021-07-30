SEBRING – The Harder Hall Ladies Invitational will have a new name and new home starting this year.
The event will be renamed the Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational and be rotated among the golf clubs on the Citrus Golf Trail (CGT), starting with Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club on Dec. 28-31, 2021.
“With the momentum behind the Citrus Golf Trail in the past year hosting American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) and Minor League Golf Tour (MLGT) event, we are excited to add this prestigious event under the Trail’s umbrella and secure its future for many years to come,” said Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring. “This event has so much history and such strong ties to the community that everyone has come together to make this new vision a reality.”
Registration for the 67th playing of the event will open on Sept. 1 and will continue to award World Amateur Golf Ranking points. Originally started in 1956, the event had been held at the Harder Hall Golf Club each year and will now be rotated among the member clubs of the Citrus Golf Trail – starting with Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
“We are honored to be the host for the Harder Hall tournament in 2022,” said Andy Kesling, head golf professional at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. “It is exciting for the entire golf community to rally around this event and write the next chapter of its history with all members of the Citrus Golf Trail.”
The rotation for the courses is set through 2027, with River Greens Golf Club serving as host in 2023. Joining the rotation is Pinecrest Golf Club (2024), Sebring Municipal Golf Course (2025), Golf Hammock Country Club (2026), and Sebring International Golf Resort (2027).
“The opportunity to continue the storied history of the Harder Hall Ladies Invitational as the Citrus Golf Trail Women’s Invitational was vitally important for all of the Citrus Golf Trail members,” said Joel Lamp, senior director of tourism and events for Airstream Ventures. “We are proud to work with the CGT members to continue the legacy of this event and make it stronger for years to come.”
The Citrus Golf Trail is comprised of six golf courses at five golf clubs and a partner hotel to collectively promote the Sebring area’s quality golf courses that offer affordable golf with a unique play experience that visiting golfers cannot find in the typical golf resort atmosphere. For more information about the Citrus Golf Trail, visit CitrusGolfTrail.com and follow on social media @CitrusGolfTrail.