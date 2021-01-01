SEBRING – The 66th Harder Hall Women’s Invitational finished its final day on Thursday in near perfect temperatures, a cloudy sky that allowed the sun to poke out and a consistent wind that had been present for all four days.
In the end, Gina Kim, who had an eight shot lead after day 2, which dwindled down to 2 shots after day three, held off Minji Kang and a late charging Chloe Kovelesky to win the title by one stroke.
Ming shot a final round of 73 for a four day total of 287. Ming had started the final round three shots back and closed the gap to one shot by the eighth hole, but could not catch Kim and finished in third place with a round of 73 and a four day total of 290.
Coming out of nowhere was Kovelesky, who started the day six shots back. Kovelesky finished the day with a 68, her third straight day being under par and came within one shot of forcing a playoff with a four day total of 288 to finish in second place.
“There was some pressure,” said Kim. “I did not expect to lose that many strokes yesterday, but it brought a harsh slap of reality that this course is difficult and you need to pay attention and grind it out, so I thought it was a good challenge for me.”
“I had no ideal that she (Kovelesky) was catching up,” admitted Kim. “I was more focused on my own game. I played a lot more conservative today than I did yesterday. Yesterday I was a little more reckless and today I felt I made some better choices, I played the course smartly and I am proud of myself for that. I want to thank everyone who made this tournament possible, it has been a difficult year for everybody, this is my first tournament in four months, so its nice to get a win like this.”
Annabell Fuller and Natasha Oon tied with 293 with Fuller winning the tie breaker to take fourth place and Oon finishing fifth.
Sophia Bae, Helen Tamy Kreuzer and Phu Khine each finished with a 294 with Bae taking sixth, Kreuzer placing seventh and Khine finishing eighth.
Rounding out the top ten were Laney Frye and Kendall Griffin, each with a 295 with Frye placing ninth and Griffin in tenth on the tiebreaker.
In Flight One, Izzy Pellot and Nina Lang tied for best score at 299, with Pellot winning the tie breaker to take first and Lang second. Yoko Tai, Elizabeth Rudisill and Meiyi Yan finished third through fifth in order posting final scores of 300, 301 and 302 respectively.
Delia Gibbs won Flight Two by six strokes over Hannah Lydic, finishing with a 303 to Lydic’s 309.
In Flight Three, Madyson Gold held off Ashley Yen to win by one stroke 319 to 320.
In the Forever 49, Kim Keyer-Scott overcame a three shot deficit to start the day to win by six, finishing the tournament with 307 with Beatriz Arenas finishing second with 313 and Gigi Higgins in third with 315.