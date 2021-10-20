LAKELAND – The Avon Park Red Devils’ season came to an end in the first round of the Class 3A-District 9 tournament on Monday night at the hands of the Santa Fe Catholic Hawks in straight sets; 22-25, 11-25 and 16-25.
“We are better than this, they have worked and improved all season,” said Avon Park Coach Brianna Roque. “We could have won this, but we will continue to move forward with some off season work and look forward to rebuilding the program.”
Despite what the score says, the Red Devils had leads in two of the three games, only to have Santa Fe Catholic pull away late.
In the first game, Avon Park trailed early, but managed to tie the game at five and seven before surging ahead for a 2 point 12-10 lead. With the score tied at ten, Avon Park’s Brenna Elder attempted kill shot went off the Santa Fe Catholic blocker’s hands to give the Red Devils their first lead at 11-10 since holding a 1-0 lead to start the game.
Leading 12-10, the Hawks went on a 9-2 run to take a five point lead, 19-14, over the Red Devils. Avon Park dented the Hawks lead back to two twice at 23-21 and 24-22, but were unable to bust through that barrier as Santa Fe Catholic won the first game 25-22.
Avon Park was never really in the second game as the Hawks started the game taking an 11-2 run, scoring eight straight on the tail end of the run. The Red Devils managed to stay even with the Hawks while slicing the Santa Fe Catholic lead to seven on a couple of occasions at 14-7 and 17-10.
The Hawks finished the second game as they started it, with an 8-1 run to give Santa Fe Catholic a game two win at 25-11.
Avon Park gave up an early lead in the third game, falling behind 4-2, then battled back to hold leads at 6-5, 7-6 and 9-7 before giving up seven straight points to the Hawks to fall back behind 14-9. The Hawks stretched their lead to eight points at 20-12 and 21-13 before winning by nine at 25-16 to win the match in straight sets to move forward in the tournament as Avon Park’s season comes to an end.
“This was a rebuilding year as we broke old habits and are trying to establish a new culture,” added Rogue in finishing her first year as Head Coach. “Next year is going to be wide eyed and I am looking forward to what it will bring.”