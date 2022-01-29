SEBRING — The Highlands County Tennis Association (HCTA) hosted its second of its four annual events on a cold and dreary Saturday morning. Forty people split between a men’s and women’s division competed in the five-round doubles bracket.
The weather wasn’t exactly cooperating this year and it seemed like the HCTA might have to pull the plug on the event, but it held off just enough for them to get started and finish out the day.
Kartik Ananthan took home first place in the men’s side with 37 points while Reagan Linehan was the women’s winner with 35.
A player’s final score determined the winner of each division. Each round featured randomly assigned teams in one eight-game set. The number of games won decided how many points a player earned each round.
For example, if a set ends tied at 4-4 then all four players receive four points. If it’s 6-2 then the winning players receive six points and the losing players two. Each player had at least a one-round bye that gave them a guaranteed eight points.
It might’ve been a wet one to start but the rain actually helped with the playing surface of the six clay courts at Thakkar Tennis Center. Event organizer Lynda Fulcher said the level of play was great too.
“We have very good tennis players, the men and the women,” Fulcher said. “The level of play in any of our tournaments is good. But, of course, this is more of a fun thing, because every round, you’re playing with a different partner against different opponents. So you can’t really get into rhythm, but we’re here for what the whole cause of the memorial tournament is.”
The tournament’s purpose, while also being a vehicle to raise money, is to honor instrumental figures in the HCTA’s creation in 1983 who passed, according to Fulcher.
This year’s event was especially dedicated to Karen Curry who passed away in September of 2020. The money raised by the HCTA goes to hand out scholarships to graduating seniors in all three high schools plus provide help to those schools’ tennis teams throughout the year.
Of course the event ended with a big lunch for the participants and event staff with, according to Fulcher, chili better than any people can find at a chili cook-off thanks to chef Roger Lynch.