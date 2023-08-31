Main Photo

Ryan Preece barrel rolls along the back stretch during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway.

 DON HOWARD/AP PHOTO

DAYTONA BEACH — Chris Buescher caught a glimpse of a mangled car in the infield grass at Daytona International Speedway. He didn’t think much about it at first. Then, as he circled the track under caution, he saw a slow-motion replay of the crash on a giant video board.

It was close friend Ryan Preece’s No. 41 Ford. Buescher refused to watch anymore.

Recommended for you