SEBRING — Dimitri Baussan, Director of Health and Wellness at the Highlands County Family YMCA manages the Heartland Games. He is joined by Tina Gottas and Deborah Gutierrez from South Florida State College. The three direct the Heartland Games for Seniors and strongly invite anyone 50 or older to find a sport they love and participate.

The Florida Senior qualifying games include Pickleball (already completed), a 5K walk and run (already completed), and Golf, cycling, swimming, and tennis. Non-Qualifying games include Euchre, Pinochle, Mah Jongg and Bridge. You can still sign for those games from February 10 to the 13th.

