SEBRING — Dimitri Baussan, Director of Health and Wellness at the Highlands County Family YMCA manages the Heartland Games. He is joined by Tina Gottas and Deborah Gutierrez from South Florida State College. The three direct the Heartland Games for Seniors and strongly invite anyone 50 or older to find a sport they love and participate.
The Florida Senior qualifying games include Pickleball (already completed), a 5K walk and run (already completed), and Golf, cycling, swimming, and tennis. Non-Qualifying games include Euchre, Pinochle, Mah Jongg and Bridge. You can still sign for those games from February 10 to the 13th.
Baussan, says, “The older you get, the skinnier you should be.” Being overweight can lead to early death. On top of that, if you are overweight you probably do not like what you see in the mirror.
Overeating and eating the wrong food accounts for 75% of weight gain. Lack of exercise accounts for 25%. So push yourself away from the table and get out and increase your exercise. You’ll be healthier, meet new friends, have super fun and live longer.
If you currently play one of the sports listed, sign up for the 2023 competition. If you are out of shape, give one of the sports a try. And perhaps by 2024 you will be excited to participate.
The Heartland Games are divided by age so anyone who enjoys one of the featured sports can either join for the fun or place, first through third, and perhaps qualify for the Florida Senior Games. Last year a number of local tennis players competed and actually went on to win the National Senior Championship. The eldest was 89 years of age.
The Heartland Games are open to residents of De Soto, Hardee, Highlands and surrounding counties. The Games promote physical fitness, good health and a competitive spirit among seniors who live an active lifestyle and inspire those who may not.
Golf will be held February 11th at the Sebring Municipal Golf Course. Cyclists will meet at at Lakeshore Mall, February 25th and 26th. Swimming competition begins Saturday March 4th at the YMCA. Tennis singles is Thursday March 9th, Mixed Doubles is Friday March 10th and Doubles is Saturday, March 11th on the clay courts at the Thakkar Tennis Center in the Country Club of Sebring.
Non-Qualifying games will be held at the Highlands County YMCA. Euchre is February 3rd; Pinochl, February 10th; Mah Jongg, February 17 and Bridge February 24.
To organize such a yearly event requires hours of hard work as well as sponsors. The 2023 sponsors include: NUCOR Florida, THAKKAR Family Foundation, Drs. Thakkar, Patel, Avalos & Ferretti, AdventHealth, NEWSOMEYE, IDENTITY, FIRST SOUTHERN BANK, BP Boutique, Bella Gusto, olive oil company, BACK ALLEY Bar & Grill, FLORIDA SPORTS Foundation, Sweet Spot, The Banquet Room at Dimitri’s, Dimitri’s PIZZA Kitchen, Dimitri’s Family Restaurant Bar & Grill and Genny Campbell of ReMAx Realty.
Get out there. Get fit and have fun! Then be proud as you look into the mirror!