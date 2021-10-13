LAKE PLACID – Partly sunny skies with rain seen from a distance eventually engulfed the Heartland Invitational swim meet in Lake Placid as the sky darken overhead with sounds of thunder, heavy rain and flashes of lightning that brought a hasty halt shortly at the conclusion of the 500 Freestyle event.
Overall Boys and Girls scores were not available at this time, though several schools attended the event to include Bishop Verot, Saint Edwards, Hardee, Pine School, Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid.
Results of the local teams in each event are as follows:
Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1st Place Lake Placid 2:00.73; Reagan Lightsey, Brooke Moon, Chloe Leblanc and Chelsea Leblanc. 3rd Place Sebring 2:04.62; Meagan Glisson, Hannah Andrews, Sophia Kogelschatz and Kyara Chambers.
Boys 200 Medley Relay: 2nd Place Lake Placid 1:51.08; Tyler Baker, Charlie Areseneau, Eli Ming and Daniel Maulden. 4th Place Sebring 1:58.46; Bud Cox, Dylan Bond, Wyatt Lundy and Gavin Palasigue.
Girls 200 Freestyle: 4th Place Sebring’s Madeline Swaine 2:27.77.
Boys 200 Freestyle: 3rd Place Lake Placid’s Will Waldron 2:08.28. 4th Place Avon Park’s Luke McGrath 2:11.94.
Girls 200 Individual Medley: 3rd Place Sebring Sophia Kogelschatz 2:22.05.
Boys 200 Individual Medley: 3rd Place Lake Placid’s Keith Sigrist 2:24.15. 4th Place Avon Park’s Will Barben 2:25.68.
Girls 50 Freestyle: 1st Place Lake Placid’s Chelsea Leblanc 26.94. 5th Place Avon Park’s Hollie Myers 28.66. 7th Place Lake Placid’s Patti Smith 28.87.
Boys 50 Freestyle: 2nd Place Lake Placid’s Tyler Baker 23.65. 3rd Place Lake Placid’s Daniel Maulden 24.10. 8th Place Avon Park’s Jack Barben 24.81.
Girls 1 Meter Diving: 1st Place Sebring’s Emma Rowe 372.45. 2nd Place Lake Placid’s Chloe Leblanc 313.90. 3rd Place Sebring’s Tori Morris 299.60 and 4th Place Avon Park’s Madison Talley 290.55.
Boys 1 Meter Diving: 1st Place Avon Park’s Dorian Taylor 351.75. 2nd Place Sebring’s Peyton Spencer 350.60. 3rd Place Avon Park’s Reeve Moulds 253.75.
Girls 100 Butterfly: 2nd Place Lake Placid’s Chloe Leblanc 1:05.00.
Boys 100 Butterfly: 5th Place Lake Placid’s Eli Ming 1:04.01.
Girls 100 Freestyle: 1st Place Lake Placid’s Reagan Lightsey 1:00.10. 3rd Place Lake Placid’s Chelsea Leblanc 1:01.04. 4th Place Avon Park’s Hollie Myers 1:02.37. 6th place Lake Placid’s Patti Sapp 1:03.32.
Boys 100 Freestyle: 1st Place Lake Placid’s Tyler Baker 51.95. 4th Place Lake Placid’s Daniel Maulden 55.03. 6th Place Avon Park’s Jack Barben 56.00.
Girls 500 Freestyle: 6th Place Avon Park’s Kendal Lambert 6:37.90. 7th Place Sebring’s Emily Kelly 6:50.78. 8th Place Sebring’s Kelley Schweller 6:53.99. 8th Place Lake Placid’s Aurora Lipps 7:00.05.
Boys 500 Freestyle: 3rd Place Avon Park’s Luke McGrath 6:00.76. 5th Place Avon Park’s Marco Montanez 6:07.07.
At this time, all events were suspended due to lightning in the area as teams started to take their tents down. Not a moment to soon as high winds, heavy rain and lightning invaded the area. After a prolonged stoppage and lightning still in the area, a decision was made to stop the event.